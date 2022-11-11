IRONTON — Tickets still remain for the 2022 Ironton Wizardfest this weekend in and around the historic Ro-Na Cultural Center at 310 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
This Harry Potter fan festival was built by fans, for fans.
Events — based on the book and movie franchise but not affiliated with Warner Bros. Entertainment, the “Harry Potter” book publishers, or author J.K. Rowling and her representatives — will include:
Meet-and-greet opportunities with actors Walles Hamonde, James Payton and Jim Tavaré
Comedy show by Jim Tavaré
Trivia with prizes
Scavenger hunt
House sorting
Reptile and Creepy Creatures shows
Exotic Animal Petting Zoo
The Two Beaters Wizard’s Pub
Massive Lego displays
Arthur’s flying car
Potions shows
Wand dueling
Cosplay competitions
Kids crafts
Quidditch pitch
ButterBrew (drink bundles available online)
The Ironton Wizarding Academy and Classes
Escape rooms
Themed photo opportunities throughout the festival grounds
Street performers
Blacksmith-forging, broom-making and glass-blowing demonstrations
Inflatables
Food, pastries and crafts vendors
The Wizard’s Ball, set for 9 p.m. until midnight Saturday, is a winter-themed magical evening in the Ro-Na’s Auditorium.
Tickets to the Ball include a full buffet (including vegetarian options), performances by the Cosmodolls, Fandom-Themed Club style with DJ TMD, and entrance into the Wizard’s Ball Cosplay Contest. This is an 18-and-older event, and tickets must be purchased separately from festival tickets.
