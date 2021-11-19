IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
RAPE: A 53-year-old Ironton area woman reported earlier this week that she was raped by a man who said he would help her look for her lost dog. She said the man also bit her several times on the neck and pulled out some of her hair. Authorities took photos of the bite marks and the woman was taken to a hospital and had a rape kit done.
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Eri Matthew Spauding, 37, of Lexington, Kentucky, on charges of trafficking in drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. The deputy also arrested Kevin Thomas Gallagher, 55, also of Lexington, on charges of possession of drugs. Both men were transported to jail.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: An insurance adjuster contacted the sheriff’s office to report the back door of a home she was visiting was open. The home had been ransacked and the owner had passed away.
VANDALISM: A candidate for Symmes Valley School Board reported that her signs were being destroyed and vandalized. She put up a trail camera, which recorded three people stealing and destroying signs. She turned the video over to authorities.
DRUG OVERDOSE: Responding to a drug overdose in Coal Grove last week, a sheriff’s deputy administered Narcan to a 35-year-old Coal Grove resident who admitted to snorting heroin following an argument with his girlfriend. The man said he was on probation and needed to report later to his probation officer. He was transported to St. Mary’s in Ironton for treatment.
THEFT: An elderly blind man said he gave his bank card to a man to whom he owed $40, asking him to withdraw $440 and give him back the card and $400. The man hasn’t returned the card or the money, according to the report.
