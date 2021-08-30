IRONTON — An Ironton woman was sentenced to five years in prison during a hearing earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Amy Holland, 34, of the 1600 block of South 4th Street, pleaded guilty to charges including tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor while the case was pending. Holland was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. Holland also was ordered to pay $600 restitution to the county probation department.
In unrelated cases, two people admitted violating community control sanctions and received jail time. Jason Yates, 44, of Brubaker Drive, South Point, was sentenced to 75 days in prison while Paula Crissinger, 55, of Township Road 506, Kitts Hill, was sentenced to 60 days in prison.
In other cases:
- Savanah Owens, 26, of the 400 block of Neal Avenue, Ironton, pleaded guilty in an assault case. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to do 400 hours of community service and to complete treatment at Mended Reeds.
- Marc A. Mascuzzio, 47, of Back Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a weapons charge. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and fined $10,000.
- A charge of tampering with evidence against Cedric Legette, 29, of Grayson, Ky., was dismissed, but a gun was ordered forfeited.
- Amanda Cade, 38, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $25,000. If bond is posted, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor.
- Wayne Williams, 47, of Private Drive 15, South Point, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $10,000. If he is released on bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.
- Evelyn Caplinger, 49, of the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center. She was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- William Wilburn, 46, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Kayla M. Burke, 36, of the 900 block of Walnut Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in 10.6 grams of a fentanyl-related compound. She was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Owen Friend, 46, of the 400 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- LaDonna Browning, 52, of Ferry Street, Russell, Ky., pleaded not guilty in a drug possession case. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Joshua Massie, 41, of Ohio 650, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Marc A. Frazier, 31, of County Road 41N, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Joseph Fantuzzo, 43, of the 400 block of Vernon Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence with a prior conviction. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond while the case is pending.