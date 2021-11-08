IRONTON — A Jan. 13 trial has been set for an Ironton man on a charge of rape.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard set the trial for Michael G. Willis, 58, of the 3600 block of South 3rd Street. Willis is charged with the rape of a child under the age of 10, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. The charge carries a possible life in prison if there is a conviction in the case, Anderson said.
A final offer in the case was set for Dec. 22.
Gene Meadows, a Portsmouth, Ohio, lawyer representing Willis, is awaiting the results of a DNA test in the case.
In an unrelated case, Edward J. Holmes, 43, of the 700 block of Mulberry Street, Ironton, was released on a $25,000 signature bond. He was found competent but needs to have an evaluation by Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
Holmes was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, continue on medication and get treatment at Family Medical Center in Ironton. He was indicted last year on a charge of theft.
In another case, Kenny Ingles, 59, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, also was found competent but was ordered to get another evaluation at Court Clinic. Ingles earlier pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in a felony case.
In other cases:
Scott Christian, 42, of Ohio 650, Ironton, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. Bond was set at $100,000.
Ricky Morgan, 55, of Ohio 243, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $35,000.
