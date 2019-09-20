Courtesy of Pat McCoy
Ironton Council for the Arts
IRONTON — Award-winning blues guitarist JL Fulks and his blues trio will open the 2019-20 Ironton Council for the Arts Subscription Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Ohio University Southern Riffe Rotunda.
Tickets are $10, season tickets are $40, and may be purchased at the performance. Ohio University students are admitted free with valid ID.
Fulks is an American singer-songwriter and professional guitarist. He is known for his versatile approach to the guitar, his captivating songs, and smooth vocals.
Fulks is a Berklee College of Music Alumni and an award-winning artist. He has shared the stage and opened for such names as Johnny Winter, Robert Randolph and The Family Band, Doyle Brandhall ll, Donovan Frankenreiter, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Tinsley Ellis, Tab Benoit, Matt Schofield, Chris Duarte, Mac Arnold and the Plate Full of Blues, Brandon Santini and many more.
In 2013, he hit the blues music circuit with world renowned blues harmonica player Brandon Santini. He toured the Midwest and performed at several major blues festivals before starting his own career.
In 2016, Fulks and his blues trio won south Florida’s Regional Blues Challenge and made it to the semi-finals at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. Shortly thereafter, he released his self-written and produced EP “On Down the Road” featuring award-winning blues artist Matt Schofield. The EP charted in three charts on the Roots Music Report and received many great reviews and plays worldwide.
In October 2016, Fulks was nominated for two International Music and Entertainment Association (IMEA) awards: Blues Song of The Year (“You & I”), and Blues Artist of The Year. Fulks won Blues Song of The Year and performed the winning song at the Tucker Theater in Murphreesboro, Tennessee, for the 2016 IMEA Awards.
In 2018, Fulks won two IMEA awards: Blues Artist of The Year and Music Video of The Year (“The Way She Makes Me Feel”).
He is currently endorsed by Heritage Guitar Inc., GHS Strings, Mojo Hand FX, and Cusack Music. He is also touring nationwide and is planning to start touring internationally in 2019.
His latest release, entitled “Who I Am,” is in the Country/Americana genre and features many great songs such as “Who I Am,” “Hold On Tight” and “Cold Mountain Stream.” It is now available on all major online music platforms.
Aside from music, Fulks is also an avid kayak angler, fly fisherman, YouTuber and videographer. In May 2018, he launched his vlog, “Road Angler TV,” which is dedicated to music, fishing, kayaking and adventure. As of April 2019, Fulks has joined forces with Vibe Kayaks, and he is a part of their pro fishing team.