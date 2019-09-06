The Lawrence Herald
IRONTON - Country musician John Berry is bringing is 23rd annual Christmas Songs and Stories Tour to Ironton.
The concert, presented by Glockner Family of Dealerships and the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Ironton High School Auditorium.
Berry hit the charts in the 1990s with hits such as "Your Love Amazes Me," "Standing on the Edge of Goodbye" and "She's Taken a Shine." His annual Christmas tours brighten the holidays for thousands, as does his electrifying rendition of "O' Holy Night."
During the '90s and 2000s, John placed 20 singles on the country charts, six of which went Top 5, with "Your Love Amazes Me" reaching a No. 1 on the Billboard and Radio & Records Country Chart. "Standing on the Edge of Goodbye" and "She's Taken a Shine" earned the No. 1 slot in Radio & Records.
Berry was nominated for the ACM Top New Male Vocalist in 1994; he won a Grammy Award in 1996 for his participation in "Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1."
In 2018, John released a new album, "Thomas Road."
Tickets for the show are available at www.johnberry.com and can be purchased at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in South Point. Ticket prices are $35 for all seats. Seating will be general admission. VIP Experience Tickets can be purchased for $25 plus a general admission ticket.
Sponsors for this event include: Glockner Family of Dealerships, Lawrence County CVB, Giovanni's of Coal Grove, and Generations Propane.