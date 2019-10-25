COLUMBUS — On Monday, Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, announced State Sen. Terry Johnson’s, R-McDermott, standing committee assignments for the remainder of the 133rd General Assembly.
Johnson was chosen to serve as vice chair of the Senate Transportation, Commerce and Workforce Committee, which reviews legislation affecting transportation, job creation and workforce development initiatives.
The committee process is a crucial legislative function where members of the legislature and Ohio’s citizens work together to shape the laws that affect all Ohioans.
“I look forward to working closely with the chair and members of each of these committees to find new ways to bring people together around the issues that have the greatest impact on our families and communities,” Johnson said. “The committee process is our opportunity to take a holistic look at a wide range of interests and passions around each issue and ensure we are only sending the best bills possible to the Senate Floor to be considered for passage.”
Other committees Johnson was appointed to include:
- Government Oversight and Reform Committee.
- Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
- Finance Subcommittee on Health and Medicaid.
“Terry brings valuable perspective and leadership to these committees, and I appreciate his commitment to thoughtfully listen to his constituents and work with us to make our state even stronger,” Obhof said.
Johnson represents the 14th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Scioto counties as well as a portion of Lawrence County.
For more information, contact Johnson’s office at 614-466-8082 or Johnson@OhioSenate.gov.