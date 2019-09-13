Johnson, a Scioto County coroner for 10 years, has been recommended by Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of state Sen. Joe Uecker. He resigned last month to take a position with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The 14th District includes the western part of Lawrence County and all of Scioto, Adams, Brown and Clermont counties.
A screening committee of Republican senators met earlier this month with six applicants for the open seat and recommended Johnson to serve the remainder of the current term.
The full Republican caucus will meet later this month to vote on the screening committee's recommendation.
Johnson is a practicing osteopathic physician, medical educator and retired military officer. He served in the Ohio House of Representatives representing the 89th and then 90th house district seats from 2011 to 2018.
"I'm confident Terry will represent the people of the 14th Senate District well," Obhof said. "We look forward to working with him in the Senate."
"It is an honor to be selected as the next senator for Ohio's 14th Senate District," Johnson said. "Serving others is one of the great joys of my life and I'm looking forward to getting to work once again in the legislature for the people of southern Ohio. It is my sincere hope to make the 14th District an even stronger and more prosperous place to live, work and raise our families."
Johnson currently is employed by Valley View Health Centers in Waverly, Ohio. He serves as director of medically assisted treatment and integrated health services.
He is a veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard and served multiple tours overseas as a senior flight surgeon.
Johnson graduated summa cum laude in 1985 from Ohio University with a degree in history before attending the university's College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has practiced medicine in southern Ohio since 1994.
The 14th District office can be reached at 614-466-8082 or via email at sd14@ohiosenate.gov.