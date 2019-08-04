IRONTON — Bond was set at $500,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for two defendants charged with an armed robbery on Friday, June 21, of the Dollar General store in South Point, Ohio.
Jason C. Addison, 18, of the 2600 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent before Judge Christen Finley to charges of aggravated robbery with a gun specification, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.
The other co-defendant, Zachary Hay, 18, of Township Road 1316, South Point, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of aggravated robbery with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
Finley ordered a competency evaluation for Hay at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
In an unrelated case, Richard B. Cremeans, 44, of County Road 59, South Point, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of meth and admitted violating community control sanctions by failing to show up to probation officials and testing positive for cocaine, fentanyl and morphine.
Finley sentenced him to 22 months in prison.
In other cases:
n Matthew B. Lovins, 39, of the 600 block of 4th Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
n Anthony Giammarco, 24, of Private Drive 239, South Point, pleaded innocent to a charge of burglary. Bond was set at $100,000.
n Justin R. Walters, 31, of Greenup, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed in treatment at the Family Medical Center in lieu of conviction. He is required to be drug and alcohol free for a year to have the case dismissed.
n Kevin Gardner, 46, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to charges of trafficking in heroin and trafficking in heroin within the vicinity of a juvenile. Bond was set at $25,000.
n Courtney R. Gallion, 40, of the 400 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin, aggravated possession of meth and possession of fentanyl. Gallion was released on bond that had been set earlier in municipal court.