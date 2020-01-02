Happy New Year! Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has the resources you need to keep those New Year’s resolutions. Items include diet books and cook books, exercise videos, books to prepare to go back to school, books to help you get organized, and more! Many more resolution resources are available from the library’s online digital services, Hoopla and the Ohio Ebook Project. Visit your local branch today to find out more.
Lawrence County, Ohio, residents who don’t have a Briggs Library card are invited to try its streaming service, Hoopla. Anyone who tries the service in January and then gets a Briggs Library card will be put in a drawing for prizes including an Amazon Fire Stick. Visit the library’s website at www.briggslibrary.com or your local Briggs Library for information.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Monday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9 to 12) make Snow Slime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 7 at noon: Briggs Library Board of Trustees 2020 organizational meeting at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9 to 12) make Snow Slime at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9 to 12) make Snow Slime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids in grades K-3rd at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Jan. 9 at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9 to 12) make Snow Slime at the Proctorville library.
- Friday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids in grades K-3rd at the Ironton library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars and social media, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.