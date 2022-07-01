IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG TRAFFICKING: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Bryan K. Shackleford, 38, of Greenbo Boulevard, Flatwoods, Kentucky, on a charge of trafficking in fentanyl and transported him to the Lawrence County Jail. Approximately eight grams of suspected fentanyl was confiscated.
RAPE: The mother of a Huntington girl reported earlier this month that her daughter was sexually assaulted in 2015 by a relative. A report will be forwarded to Child Protective Services.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 41-year-old man from Proctorville on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Responding to a suspected drug overdose earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy said EMS personnel administered four doses of Narcan to a man found unresponsive on a bedroom floor. The man was transported to St. Mary’s Urgent Care in Ironton. The man’s wife said he was using heroin.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A woman told officers responding to a domestic call last week that her husband pushed and shoved her. The man left before authorities arrived.
IDENTITY FRAUD: A 27-year-old Barboursville area man reported last week that someone opened a Chase Bank credit card in his name and used it on several occasions.
