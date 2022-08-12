IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
KIDNAPPING: Responding to a domestic call last week, sheriff’s deputies arrested Tanner Austin Miller, 27, of the 1800 block of 12th Avenue, Huntington, on charges of kidnapping (restraint of liberty) and domestic violence and transported him to the Lawrence County Jail after a woman said he took her keys and wouldn’t let her leave.
RAPE: A 25-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that a man she met at a narcotics anonymous meeting raped her in her home.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A 41-year-old Ironton area man reported he was working on his car last week when someone in a four-door Chevrolet SUV apparently shot at him. He was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton with gunshot wounds.
FAILURE TO COMPLY: A man failed to stop after being pulled over last week on U.S. 52. The driver then struck another vehicle, and two people fled on foot from the suspect vehicle. One of them fled to a building and subsequently was identified. A backpack in the vehicle contained 1.2 grams of drugs that were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification.
BURGLARY: A 27-year-old Proctorville woman reported last week that a man she told to stay off her property entered her house without her permission.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: An 86-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that her vehicle, a 2013 Kia, had been stolen.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 39-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that her former boyfriend took her vehicle last month and has refused to return it.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kasey James Jackson, 22, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, on charges of domestic violence and disrupting public service and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A 33-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole a gun safe and a riding lawnmower while he was in jail in Kentucky. The items were valued at $10,000.
