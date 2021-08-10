IRONTON — It is getting harder to get jurors in Lawrence County since the pandemic started. Now that courts are getting up and running again and trials are being scheduled, it is becoming a problem, according to several court officials.
When Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson summoned 45 people for a grand jury last month, only nine had shown up by 8:30 a.m. A half-hour later, six more summoned jurors showed up, and the grand jury was able to do its duty.
“Jury duty is one of the most fundamental parts of our democracy,” Anderson said. “It is truly what separates us from every other country in the world. We allow direct citizen participation in government.”
“We need citizens to make these important decisions, not judges and elected officials,” Anderson said. “We need citizens to participate to make their country safer.”
A summons to appear for jury duty is a court order, said Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard.
“The court has been very understanding, especially during the pandemic,” Ballard said. “If numbers continue to be low, the court could get more involved” in getting jurors, he said.
Jurors are paid $10 per day when summoned. If selected for a jury or for grand jury, the pay in Ohio is $25 a day.
If low participation continues, judges could issue a show cause order sending out deputies to secure jurors to appear for court, Ballard said.
“No one wants to do that,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t come to that. Court orders cannot be ignored.”
After jury trials were put on hold for several months, trials are being scheduled again to deal with a backlog of cases.
The court usually summons 60 jurors for a criminal trial, Ballard said. With the low turnout rate, however, court personnel now are summoning 80 to 100 jurors for a trial, he said.
“That’s an increase in costs for the county,” Ballard said.
Ballard currently is setting trials for November due to the backlog.
