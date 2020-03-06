IRONTON — In the wake of the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Kentucky, the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization has issued a letter to the Tri-State area: In short, the letter says the ILCAO wants to help.
The letter, titled “Message to the Tri-State Community,” was distributed electronically by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and also posted on the ILCAO website.
The letter states:
“Unfortunately, our community has gone through many of these difficult times in the past, but by working together, we can hopefully rise to help those who have lost their jobs and medical providers with the Bellefonte shut down. To assist with these efforts, Community Action would like to join others and extend the following:
FOR PATIENTS NEEDING A NEW MEDICAL HOME:
- Our Community Action Family Medical Center clinics throughout the County are prepared to accept new patients. If you are seeking a new family practice, pediatric, dental, or behavioral health medical home, our Family Medical Centers has set up a hot line 1(888)-217-2202 in which you can speak to a professional to determine your needs and get you into to one of our many medical providers, including same-day appointments for care if needed. Our Family Medical Centers accepts most commercial insurance, Medicare and Medicaid from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. In addition, if you are struggling to afford your medical care, our Family Medical Center staff will gladly work with you to see if you are eligible for our sliding fee discount program. We do not want any individual to go without needed health care for any reason, financial included.
FOR EMPLOYEES AND PROFESSIONALS LOSING THEIR JOB OR EMPLOYER:
- Community Action has a number of career opportunities available as part of its 400 plus employee family. Positions offer many benefits including, but not limited to, medical insurance, paid leave, and a generous employer matched retirement plan. To find out what positions are available now or to in the future, visit the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Agency website at www.ilcao.org. In addition to job opportunities within Community Action, individuals searching for employment and/or retraining opportunities in the Tri-State Community, visit our Lawrence County One Stop Center located at 120 North 3rd St. here in Ironton. Many employer positions are posted at the One Stop Center. The Center also schedules job fairs for up and coming new employers. You can contact the One Stop Center for questions or to set up an appointment with a case manager by calling 740-532-3140.
FOR GENERAL ASSISTANCE:
- If you are a Lawrence County resident, and you are struggling from the loss of a job, there may be other forms of assistance available to you in helping to pay your utilities, assistance to help keep from losing your home, as well as counseling and other services to you and your family. If you find yourself falling into financial problems, we encourage that you visit the Lawrence County One Stop early so that our excellent staff can assist you. The Lawrence County One Stop again is located at 120 North 3rd Street in Ironton, and phone number is 740-532-3140.
For additional information about all of the organization’s services, visit https://www.ilcao.org/.