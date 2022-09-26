IRONTON — Lawrence County is looking for more parents to participate in the Ohio Statewide Imagination Library Program.
The program provides books on a monthly basis for parents with youngsters from birth through age 5.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners have named September as Literacy Month. The program already has 2,355 parents involved, but have another 2,870 eligible for the program, said Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
“We would like to see more parents involved in the program,” Holliday said. The program provides 12 books per year for parents to read to their children, she said.
“We consider this an investment in our future,” Holliday said. “Readers are learners. We are already in the top five in Ohio, and our goal is to be number one.”
Partners in the literacy project include the commissioners, Necco Financial, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the Lawrence County Childhood Academy, Collins Career Center and the Lawrence County Educational Service Center, officials said.
The cost for the books is $2.10 per month. Half that cost is provided by the statewide imagination library program, and half by local community partners, officials said.
Eighty percent of a child’s brain is developed by age 3, which is a good reason for parents to participate, she said.
Parents who want to participate in the reading program can go to ohioimaginationlibrary.org or contact the commissioner’s office at 740-533-4300 to start the children’s free monthly book delivery.
