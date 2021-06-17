IRONTON — The village of Coal Grove is seeking a $500,000 state grant to install catch basins and a storm drainage system in the village, according to Cindy Anderson, chief supportive officer for the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.
Coal Grove officials have agreed to put up another $115,000 to finance the two-year, $615,000 project, Anderson said. The village could hear by fall whether the competitive grant is approved, Anderson said.
It will take about a year to select an engineer and do the design work and another year for construction, she said. Construction could start in the fall of 2022 if the grant is approved, Anderson said.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved the grant application during a recent meeting.
Meanwhile, the city of Ironton and villages of Proctorville, South Point and Coal Grove are seeking community development block grant funding. Ironton, Coal Grove and South Point are seeking funds for park improvements while the village of Proctorville is seeking $41,500 for two new water pumps, Anderson said.
The village of Coal Grove is seeking $145,900, Ironton is seeking $50,000 and South Point is seeking $48,800. Those funds could be used for park improvements, Anderson said.
The grant projects, if approved, would have to be completed by Aug. 31, 2023, she said. The board also approved those grant applications recently, Anderson said.
Meanwhile, the county is seeking a replacement for Terry Porter, director of the county department of job and family services. Porter will retire next month, said Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
“We want to get the position filled as soon as possible,” Holliday said.
“He spent his entire career there,” Holliday said of Porter. “He worked his way up through the ranks. Those are big shoes to fill.”
The commissioners also are seeking applications for veteran of the year. Applications can be submitted to lawrencecounty.org through Aug. 27, she said.
The board once again held a virtual meeting closed to the public and press. The county is remodeling an office on the third floor of the courthouse to hold meetings. The county is waiting on a desk for project to be completed, Holliday said.
“Everything seems to take so much longer in the COVID world,” she said. Once the project is completed, the board will resume holding public meetings at the courthouse, she said.