IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners have approved a contract with the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization for grant and tax abatements for 2022.
The board works with the community action organization to apply for state and federal funds to support local projects in Lawrence County, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director for the organization.
The contract provides that the county pays the organization $65,000 for those services in 2022.
“We have some major grants pending,” Kline said Thursday. Projects are pending in South Point, Sheridan and Ironton; among those are improvements to the splash park in Ironton, he said.
A railroad for kids in the area of the splash park is among the projects on the to do list, Kline said.
“We want to add some additional shelters and some handicapped features,” he said.
Kline also plans to apply for state Ohio Department of Natural Resources grants to extend trails near the city riverfront, Kline said.
Those grants will be filed next month, he said.
In other action, the commissioners approved a contract with the Ironton law firm of McCown and Fisher to provide legal service in 2022 to the county Department of Job and Family Services for child support.
The board also changed the status of Ryan Reynolds from part-time to full-time for the county Emergency Medical Services.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.