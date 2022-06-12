CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Airpark has been awarded an $82,770 grant to rehab the existing airport apron and existing taxiway west of Chesapeake, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.
The grant was set aside for the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners. It is part of $1.15 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration for airports in Appalachian Ohio, according to the release.
“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure that support travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said in a prepared release. “These investments will provide airports in Appalachian Ohio with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.