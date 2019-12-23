IRONTON — Lawrence County commissioners approved an $18.5 million budget for 2020 that is $1.6 million higher than 2019, according to Chris Kline, deputy Lawrence County auditor.
The higher anticipated amount covers an expected increase in the county sales tax, the county’s largest source of revenue, and projected property taxes in 2020, Kline said.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners expect to start 2020 with a $2.3 million carryover, Kline said. The board adopted the 2020 budget earlier this week, said Freddie Hayes, board president.
“I feel good about the budget,” Hayes said Thursday. “It looks like we had a pretty decent year. I’m happy.”
The county didn’t spend as much money as expected this year to house prisoners in other Ohio jails due to space problems at the 47-year-old county jail across the street from the courthouse, said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
One reason is a pilot program to spend more money on ankle monitors to track nonviolent offenders prior to jail instead of housing them, Holliday said.
“I helped initiate that,” she said. “It has been successful. It saves money, and we plan to do that again next year. Our probation department has been phenomenal with it.”
One area of concern is a 10% increase in health care costs for 260 county employees, Holliday said.
“I was very disappointed to see that,” she said. “We weren’t expecting it.”
Hayes and Holliday are working on wellness programs they hope will help with insurance costs.
A bright spot this year was a $1.1 million increase in revenues.
“It’s primarily from an increase in county sales taxes,” Holliday said.
Sheriff Jeff Lawless said jail costs have been down because it’s getting harder to find other jails to house Lawrence County prisoners.
Federal prisoners and detainees are taking up more space in jails the county used to rely on to house prisoners, Lawless said.
“When we’re at capacity (52 prisoners), finding places to house prisoners is a constant worry,” Lawless said.
“We’ll squeak by this year, and barring unforeseen emergencies we’ll make it through next year,” Lawless said of the department that has employees working 24 hours a day.