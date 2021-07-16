The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

BURGLARY: Responding to a call earlier this week, authorities arrested Robert E. Hensley, 36, of Hecla Street, Ironton, on charges of burglary, robbery and assault and transported him to jail. A woman told sheriff’s deputies that the accused hit her in the face several times and took her phone and a car.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Timothy E. Tanner, 40, of Private Drive 5350, Ironton, on a felony domestic violence charge and transported him to jail.

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A 69-year-old Pedro area man told authorities someone fired shots into his vehicle.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic violence call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 38-year-old Kitts Hill area woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.

DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop, a sheriff’s deputy recovered 2.7 grams of suspected heroin and .8 grams of suspected meth.

