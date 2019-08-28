By DAVID E. MALLOY
For The Herald-Dispatch
SOUTH POINT, Ohio - The South Point roundabout, which opened earlier this year, has been closed since Monday for repairs, said Lawrence County Engineer Patrick Leighty.
The work is scheduled to be completed by Sunday, Sept. 1, but could reopen to traffic sooner than that, Leighty said during a Lawrence County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in South Point.
"We know it's inconvenient," Leighty said.
Some rebar has been added and concrete has to cure before the roundabout connecting South Point to U.S. 52 can reopen to traffic, he said.
The board of commissioners also heard a report from Commissioner DeAnna Holliday, who was among a number of county and state legislators meeting with Braidy Industry officials earlier this week to talk about the impact of the aluminum mill being planned off Interstate 64 near the Boyd and Greenup county lines west of Ashland.
"Lawrence County stands to be a huge benefactor" of the mill project that will have some 600 permanent jobs and between 1,000 and 1,300 construction jobs starting early next spring, Holliday said. The project will have an impact across the Tri-State, she said.
The board also heard a report from Dave Lucas, director of the county's Rural Water District, that the initial project to extend water service to 56 families on Macedonia Hill in the Burlington area is still in the planning phase.
Local officials are collecting surveys from local residents prior to seeking grant funding for the project, Lucas said.
"We're getting close to completing the surveys," he said.
Lucas said he hoped to get the surveys completed by mid-September.
"This is a phased project," Lucas said. "It will take us several years to complete all this."
He said there are about 465 miles of county roads without running water.
In other action, the board:
n Heard a report that the chamber's Festival of Trees is scheduled Nov. 22-23. Some 30 vendors and five or six food trucks are being lined up. The chamber also is looking for volunteers to work at the festival.
n Received a report that the county has received a $16,290.76 rebate from American Electric Power based on renovation work at the courthouse by Perfection Group.
n Hired Fonda Moore, Brenda King, Stephen Alley and Hanna Wagner as part-time emergency medical technicians and moved Albert Hager from full-time to part-time EMT.