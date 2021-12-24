Christmas trees decorate the inside of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce during its 2021 Lawrence County Festival of Trees and Christmas Market. The tree in the foreground, "Silent Night," designed by Kim Chambers and Stephanie Willis and sponsored by Mountain Health Network, won first place in the Judges' Choice category.
"Candy Cane Christmas," designed by Amy Harrah and sponsored by Tribute Contracting & Consultants, won first place in the People's Choice category at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market.
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has released its list of winning trees from its 2021 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market that took place Nov. 19-20 at the chamber’s offices in South Point.
The festival featured Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by businesses and students in Lawrence County. Bids were accepted for the decorated items, with proceeds from the in-person and online silent auction providing funding for scholarships and community development programs.
In addition to the silent auction, more than 25 local artists set up a market where guests could browse through goods.
Santa Claus was also in attendance, as were two of his live reindeer. Horse-drawn wagon rides, entertainment and food trucks rounded out the offerings at the two-day festival.
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce extends its thanks to everyone who helped make it a successful event, saying it could not have happened “without the help of the businesses who donated their time and money, the vendors coming to set up their shops, the kids who brought cans of food for the food pantry, and the volunteers who spent weeks decorating the trees and campus.”
Final results Judges’ Choice
First place: “Silent Night,” designed by Kim Chambers and Stephanie Willis. Sponsored by Mountain Health Network.
Second place: “Have Yourself a Beachy Christmas,” designed by Julie Kriebel, Jenica Langdon, Francie McCormic. Sponsored by Engines, Inc.
Third place: “The Carolers,” designed by Debbie Ramey. Sponsored by Glockner South Point Ford.
High School Division
First place: “Three Painted Trees,” designed by Chesapeake High School art class, Robin Kimball, instructor.
Second place: “Color of Art,” designed by Fairland High School art class, Jerry Bell, instructor.
Third place: “Merry Grinch-mas,” designed by the Tri-State STEM Academy.
Second-Grade Division
First place: “Merry Christmas Grinch,” designed by South Point Elementary second grade.
Second place: “The Mitten,” designed by Symmes Valley Elementary second grade.
Third place: “Lights, Camera, Action,” designed by St. Lawrence Elementary second grade.
People’s Choice
First place: “Candy Cane Christmas,” designed by Amy Harrah. Sponsored by Tribute Contracting & Consultants.
Second place: “The Elf,” designed by Amy Akers and Stacy Holley. Sponsored by The Flower Shop.
Third place: “A Cozy Christmas Cabin,” designed by Tabby Evans and Laura Wagner. Sponsored by Proctorville Animal Clinic.
