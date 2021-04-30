SOUTH POINT, Ohio — After missing a year, the Lawrence County Cleanup Day activities are back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 14.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners is partnering with the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for the cleanup day, said Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
A tire collection, document shredding and a prescription drug disposal are planned at the former Grandview Inn lot off U.S. 52 in the Sheridan area. The activities are for Lawrence County residents only, Holliday said.
Residents can dispose of up to 10 tires off the rims at the cleanup day, Holliday said.
“Last year, a lot of our events had to be canceled due to Covid,” Holliday said. “We are hoping to get back on track.”
Residents also can bring old documents to be shredded, she said.
Sheriff Jeff Lawless said law enforcement also will be on hand as part of a prescription drug disposal event.
“It helps keep drugs off the street and out of our waterways,” Lawless said. Dropping the prescription drugs off is better than flushing them down the toilet, where some of it can make its way into the Ohio River, he said.
Disposing of the unneeded drugs also helps residents be less of a target, Lawless said.
Meanwhile, communities around the county are scheduling cleanup events in the Chesapeake, Proctorville and Hanging Rock areas as part of the Project First Impression campaign to clean up the county, Holliday said.