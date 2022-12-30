The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Community Foundation, launched in July 2022, has awarded its first grant awards, allocating $10,000 to advance projects and programs serving individuals throughout Lawrence County.

“Investing in the present and future of Lawrence County, its people and its communities is the very reason we created this foundation,” Colton Copley, LCCF committee president, said in a news release. “This is only the beginning of what we can achieve together for the people who call Lawrence County home, today and for generations to come.”

