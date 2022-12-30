The Macedonia Baptist Church in Burlington, Ohio, is the state’s only surviving antebellum Black church. The Lawrence County Community Foundation has awarded a grant to help fund a historic structure report to assess the work required to restore the church.
Volunteer Donna Cecil takes inventory during a school supply giveaway for Fairland and Chesapeake district families in 2020 at New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville. The church has received a grant from the Lawrence County Community Foundation to continue its efforts to provide back packs and school supplies to area students.
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Community Foundation, launched in July 2022, has awarded its first grant awards, allocating $10,000 to advance projects and programs serving individuals throughout Lawrence County.
“Investing in the present and future of Lawrence County, its people and its communities is the very reason we created this foundation,” Colton Copley, LCCF committee president, said in a news release. “This is only the beginning of what we can achieve together for the people who call Lawrence County home, today and for generations to come.”
Earlier this year, LCCF, in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund, invited nonprofit and public organizations to apply for grants for projects and programs benefiting Lawrence County residents. Preference was given to efforts that increase quality of life, create access to opportunities or implement a solution to a local need.
Five grants were awarded during the 2022 funding cycle:
RLB Ministries to support its Backpack Buddies program, which works with 17 local schools to provide weekly meal bags, emergency food boxes, clothing, coats, shoes and hygiene items.
Ironton in Bloom to help with construction of a small park that will enhance downtown revitalization efforts and preserve a piece of the city’s cultural history.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church to help finance a historic structure report, the first step in restoring and renovating the church, Ohio’s first Black church and the only surviving antebellum Black church in the state.
New Hope United Methodist Church to support its annual back-to-school giveaway of backpacks and school supplies in three of the county’s school districts.
Third and Center to help support the expansion of its Ironton Riverfront Beautification Project to include an interactive arts experience.
Donations to the Lawrence County Community Foundation helped make these grants possible. Thanks to a partnership with FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund, dollar-for-dollar matches are currently available for gifts to the Lawrence County Community Foundation.
About the Lawrence County Community FoundationThe Lawrence County Community Foundation (LCFF) was established in July 2022 by the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization and Lawrence County Commission as a vehicle for attracting resources that can be invested to benefit Lawrence County residents today and into the future.
A local foundation affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, LCCF is committed to increasing opportunities for Lawrence County communities and residents by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. To learn more, visit www.appalachianohio.org/Lawrence.
About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s people and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org and follow FAO on Facebook and Instagram.
