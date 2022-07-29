The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Representatives from three local organizations and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio signed an agreement Thursday creating the Lawrence County Community Foundation Fund to encourage philanthropic support for Lawrence County communities and residents.

The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization and Lawrence County Commission spearheaded the creation of the new fund as a vehicle for attracting resources that can be invested to benefit Lawrence County residents, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

