Teddy F. Conley Jr. to Kent A. and Debra A. Brown, a parcel in Fayette Township, $25,000.
Ronald A. Thomas et al. to Douglas G. Mills II, two parcels in Fayette Township, $178,000.
Christopher B. Irby to Olivia C. Bailey et al., a parcel in Union Township, $64,500.
William R. and Oleta F. Dolan to Darla Bentley, a parcel in Union Township, $187,500.
Jeffery S. Eplin to Guy R. Morrison, 2.57 acres in Windsor Township, $2,500.
Krista Ellison et al. to Chad McComas, 15.75 acres in Hamilton Township, $40,000.
Samantha Razem to Teresa L. and Broam D. Davis, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $90,000.
Riley Development Co. to Jayne H. Stamper, two parcels in Union Township, $225,000.
Leigh E. Kirk to Stephanie N. Sizemore, 24.25 acres in Union Township, $113,500.
Richard and Karen Crespo to Sage Streets et al., two parcels in Rome Township, $212,750.
Kirby Milem to Steven D. and Dindra L. Gilliam, two parcels in Fayette Township, $123,000.
David Jason Development LLC to Terry R. Nichols Jr. and Brandi Nichols, a parcel in South Point, $110,000.
Michele Saxton to James B. and Amanda Poole, a parcel in Rome Township, $74,000.
Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Tina A. and Michael A. Adams, a parcel in Chesapeake, $148,000.
Correna Callicoat to John A. and Courtney Skeens, a parcel in Rome Township, $1,000.
Riley Development Co. to Mary A. Howard, a parcel in Union Township, $235,000.
Quinn Land Development Co. to Charles A. Rios, a parcel in Rome Township, $285,000.
Larry M. and Cheryl W. Jones to Larry M. Jones et al., a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $33,200.
Adrienne Carlisle to Bruce H. and Donna H. Royal, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $16,000.
Jack A. Smith to Jeremiah Imes, a parcel in Fayette Township, $10,000.
Lee R. Hackworth Jr. to John W. and Tabitha M. Hackworth, parcel in Elizabeth Township, $19,650.
James E. Griffing et al. to Logan Chapman, 1.67 acres in Fayette Township, $120,000.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., to Austin N. Perkins, 7.15 acres in Washington Township, $84,000.
Nelson Dimmick Roller II, 35, and Kayla Michelle Wright, 26, Ironton.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Brittany N. and Robert H. Thomas, Township Road 130, Chesapeake et al., $145,522.20 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corp., Irvinie, California, vs. Charles L. Nance, Ohio 7, Crown City, et al., $77,826.86 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
myCUmortgage LLC, Beavercreek, Ohio, vs. Napolean Burris III and Sandra Burris, 415 N. 7th St., Ironton, $83,268.24 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
The Ohio Valley Bank Co., Gallipolis, Ohio, vs. Jack T. and Pammie S. Hunt, Ohio 378, Willow Wood, $239,572.45 plus costs, attorney fees and interest allegedly due.
Tax Ease Ohio, Dallas, Texas, vs. John and Michelle Lybrand, County Road 47, Waterloo, et al., back taxes allegedly due.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, South Carolina, vs. Justin E. and Miriam L. Whitworth, Township Road 208, Ironton, $216,212.85 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Iras J. Cole, Township Road 1213, Chesapeake, vs. Jeffrey S. Johnson, County Road 18, South Point, et al., for an unspecified amount of damages allegedly due and for a jury trial.
William Taylor, Ohio 7, Chesapeake, vs. Buckeye Insurance Group, Piqua, Ohio, et al., for an unspecified amount of damages allegedly due and for a jury trial.