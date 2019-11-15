Geraldine Walters et. al to Byron and Jeanie Basham, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $147,000.
JoAnn Sinclair to Frederick L. Craft Jr. Et al, five parcels in South Point, $50,000.
Macri L. Properties LLC to Don T. Macri, three parcels in Proctorville, $8,000.
Robert C. Taylor and Ashley E. McKnight-Taylor to Schylar B. Fields, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $70,000.
Charles R. Conley Jr. And Jennifer D. Conley to Quentin L. And Megan L. Smith, a parcel in South Point, $333,000.
Mark E. Brooks to Jerrod Browning, two parcels in Union Township, $132,000.
Kenneth E. and Sarah E. Holland to Dean Properties LLC, 49.5 acres in Windsor Township, $71,775.
Teresa M. Ruffner to Little Living LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $24,000.
Loreda L. Ellis to Danny and Lorelei Holschuh, a parcel in Union Township, $70,000.
Debbie and Ronald Farmer to Dorrell Murrell, a parcel in Proctorville, $93,000.
James R. Steed to Joseph V. and Brittany D. Patterson, 1.6 acres in Aid Township, $16,000.
Kathleen E. Harmon to Rodney and Melissa M. Rodney, two parcels in Perry Township, $17,100.
Robert J. and Summer Logan to Melissa D. Thacker, 17.26 acres in South Point, $82,000.
Michael Hairston et. al to James and Robin Pugh, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, $130,000.
Floyd Hershberter to Joshua L. and Sheryl R. Crisenberry, 14.36 acres in Coal Grove, $15,000.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Angela Clarkson, two parcels in Rome Township, $77,280.
Brenda J. Blanton to Phyllis Milem, a parcel in Fayette Township, $8,000.
Estate of Thomas V. Clutters to Sue Smith et. al, a parcel in Perry Township, $41,200.
Anthony and Kathryn Barker to Jo Linda Heaberlin et. al, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $60,000.
Michael A. Brown to Tammy Vencill, a parcel in South Point, $115,000.
U.S. ROF IV to James and Amanda Poole, a parcel in Athalia, $8,500.
Terry and Vickie Wagner to Vincent R. and Holly J. Schneider, a parcel in Perry Township, $69,200.
Riverside Recovery Services LLC to Paul E. and Joanna Berger, a parcel in Perry Township, $85,500.
Joe F. And Jessica Kilgore to John R. and Karen M. Gray, two parcels in Athalia, $245,000.
Quinn Land Development Co. LLC to Sandra F. Smith et. al, two parcels in Rome Township, $110,000.
William J. and Kristen Mitchell to Rebecca A. Ferguson, two parcels in Rome Township, $164,000.
Nathan Ferguson et. al to Erika Powell, four parcels in Fayette Township, $130,000.
Kindra R. Harris et. al to Kathleen McKnight, 1.07 acres in Fayette Township, $156,000.
Dustin Kendel Paul Jenkins, 25, Ironton, and Patricia Marrie Short, 19, South Point.
Ian Rayne Dean, 22, and Samantha Christine Williams, 25, Kenova.