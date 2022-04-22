The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LAND TRANSFERS

CB Townsend Properties to Mark A. Prince, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $16,000.

James E. and Lisa R. Roberts to Mark and Theresa Rapp, a parcel in Rome Township, $63,000.

Rose Valley Properties LLC to Gregory Spears, a parcel in Union Township, $76,500.

Rose Valley Properties LLC to Gregory Spears, a parcel in Union Township, $77,250.

Lisa C. and Sheldon C. Chapman to Courtney D. Clark, a parcel in Rome Township, $284,500.

Charles M. and Angela C. Freeman to Mark Donahoe, a parcel in Union Township, $79,900.

Samantha Razem to Michael L. and Summer Shafer, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $30,000.

Paul and Beverly Hart to Deborah Conley, a parcel in Chesapeake, $82,000.

Lawrence David et al to Lonnie F. McDonald Jr., a parcel in Union Township, $177,600.

Brian Nelson to Brad and Micah Malone, two parcels in Union Township, $323,500.

JJulia Vencill to Rebecca L. Lyons, a parcel in Ironton 4{sup}th{/sup} Ward, property valued at $15,900.

Wayne G. and Nina M. Sharp to John Friend, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $4,000.

Curtis E. Elliott et al to Nicholas F. Bartlett revocable trust, four parcels in Lawrence Township, $695,000.

Gary L. Jenkins et al to Karen I. Humphrey, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $22,610.

Shawna and Joshua Wade to Kasja T. Brown, a parcel in Rome Township, $96,500.

DAG Construction Group LLC to Stephanie V. and Joshua C. Copley, a parcel in Rome Township, $355,000.

Erica and Damien Brown to Virgil and Patricia Jo Crockett, a parcel in Fayette Township, $11,500.

Traci J. Hunt to Tammy S. and Ronald Estep, a parcel in Perry Township, $156,500.

Evan C. and Claudia B. Walden to Rebecca Clyburn, 1.63 acres in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $79,510.

Leah K. Walls et al to Edward T. and Mary K. Stone, a parcel in Rome Township, $252,000.

David and Kimberly Barrow to Robert and Katherine Maines, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $150,000.

Tri-State Property Investments LLC to Madison Riedel, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $94,900.

Carolyn T. and John M. Coleman II to Lisa and Sheldon Chapman, a parcel in Fayette Township, $295,000.

Park Avenue Development LLC to Michael Conaway, 6.64 acres in Perry Township, $529,000.

Deborah B. Mehan et al to Patrick G. and Leslie E. Kouns, 128.87 acres in Elizabeth Township, $135,000.

John J. and Elaine M. Click to George A. and Julie Disney, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $220,000.

Linda Colville to Casey Goodrich, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $25,000.

Fred L. and Myra Diamond to Robert and Melissa Ittig, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $115,000.

Linda G. Hayes et al to Paul R. Schindler Jr., three parcels in Union Township, $143,500.

MVB Bank Inc., to Christian R. Wireman, 33.01 acres in Rome Township, $183,500.

Duane L. and Gaillynn M. Bowman to Dustin K. Pinkerman, 15.36 acres in Rome Township, $189,900.

