MARRIAGE LICENSES
Brayden Alexander Caudill, 19, and Brittany Ann Ghee, 21, Ironton.
Craig Patrick Wysong, 31, and Amelia Dawn Smith, 28, Proctorville.
Clark Edward Lewis, 29, Cabell County, and Abigail Nicole Wray, 25, Proctorville.
Daniel Jay McGlone, 46, and Virginia Michelle White, 45, South Point.
Daniel David May, 23, Huntington, and Sara Kristen Gould, 23, Proctorville.
Beau Alexander Taylor, 21, and Emilee Lynn Powell, 22, South Point.
Matthew Edwin McFann, 34, and Lindsay Brooke Markel, 24, Pedro.
Micaela Danae Stillpass, 27, and Samantha Jane Mount, 32, Milton.
Dakota Joe Aubrey Clark, 22, and Emily Grace Allen, 22, Chesapeake.
Jaad Mundru Smith, 30, South Point, and Lisa Dawn Rakes, 35, Genoa, West Virginia.
Jacob Tyler Smith, 25, and Mallory Grace Templeton, 24, Ona.
Michael Dale Runyon, 62, and Kathy Jean Roman, 64, Proctorville.
William Wiley Mullins Jr., 25, and Cassidy Elaine Bowens, 18, Ironton.
Robert Cole Pickrell, 28, Wayne, West Virginia, and Lisa Ann Lockhart, 35, Huntington.
David Wayne Moore Jr., 21, and Cierra Danielle Majher, 20, South Point.
Tanner Bakhshi, 26, South Point, and Cecilia Guerrero Sierra, 30, Huntington.
Ahsan Rasool Jat, 28, and Melissa Kay Ansell, 36, Proctorville.
Joey Martin Smith, 40, and Jami Leigh Owens-Adkins, 41, Ironton.
Edith Curtis Keith Carver, 21, Huntington, and Franchesca Hope Hunter, 21, Lawrence County.
Richard L. Worley, 65, and Cathy L. Bolner, 65, Coal Grove.
Willis Early Reaves IV, 38, Proctorville, and Amanda Machel Rickard, 31, South Point.
Heather Elizabeth McLendon, 20, and Genea Dawn Smallwood, 21, Ashland.
Cody David Patrick, 30, and Lauren Ashley Carte, 28, Wayne.
Christopher S. Webb, 46, and Kari D. Frazier, 46, Ashland.
Jared Tristan Julian, 24, and Michael Lynn Bowling, 34, South Point.
Ryan Andrew Martin, 37, and Anne Marie Weedon, 37, Chesapeake.
Gary Lee Arrowood, 64, and Teresa Ann Allen, 61, Proctorville.
David Aldan Barry, 37, and Brandi Lea Jenkins, 37, Ironton.
Land transfers
Michael A. Childers to Mitchell R. Handloser, 2.93 acres in Union Township, $18,340.
Michael A. Childers to Mitchell R. Handloser, 2.1 acres in Union Township, $121,500.
Judy C. Rutherford to Paul L. and Stacy Johnson, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $33,692.58.
MVB Bank Inc., to Clayton and Tara Wagner, 5.68 acres in Union Township, $294,500.
Anita C. Pennington to Randall L. and Terri Lambert, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $400.
Susan Goldcamp et al to Linda R. and Richard W. Lien, a parcel in Perry Township, property valued at $20,000.
Brody A. McComas et al to Scottie B. and Natasha M. Smith, a parcel in Rome Township, $117,600.
Kathy M. Mitchell to Hannah D. and Wilburn C. Napier, two parcels in Fayette Township, $200,000.
James B. and Amanda Poole to Michael Lin, a parcel in Athalia, $84,000.
Patricia A. and Danny Pancake et al to Shannon and Amy L. McCarty, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $145,000.
Lisa C. Collins to Clinton Baise et al, a parcel in Union Township, $169,000.
Air Ads of Dayton LLC to Liberty Land Solutions LLC, 103.74 acres in Windsor Township, $33,000.
Staci C. Smith to Christopher P. Dillon, a one-acre parcel in Union Township, $56,500.
Jay C. Love to Nancy Carter, two parcels in Proctorville, $120,000.
Jackie L. Nelson et al, trustees, to Judy Farmer et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $150,000.
Sharon K. Littlejohn to Kayla R. Brislin, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $3,120.
Mary J. Hall to Candace J. Rulen, a parcel in Fayette Township, $130,000.
Doris A. Watts to Jason and Bonnie Montgomery, a parcel in Rome Township, $225,000.
Thomas L. and Sandra B. Burcham to George C. Hill, a parcel in Rome Township, $147,450.
Laura J. and William R. Adkins to Shelly D. and Jerry Adkins, three parcels in Windsor Township, $120,500.
Robert F. Pleasant Jr., trustee, to Jimmy C. Morris et al, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $10,000.
Verna C. McCarty to Clarence R. and Debra J. Short, two parcels in Aid Township, $8,000.
David T. and Rita D. Miller to William R. Leedy et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $67,000.
Estate of Roger Abbott to James G. and Joni Z. Hacker, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $36,000.
Alton Shuff to Jesse F. Settle, 2.07 acres in Elizabeth Township, property value at $114,000.
Kimberly E. Shuff to Kimberly E. Shuff et al, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $37,000.
220 Properties Inc., to Richard and Jennifer A. Griggs, 10.41 acres in Upper Township, $14,000.
Berman Revocable Trust to Robert C. and Michele C. Maslow, 2.71 acres in Perry Township, $1.1 million.
James L. and Beverly Williams to Randall L. Short et al, three parcels in Fayette Township, $165,000.
Melissa D. Porter et al to Tamara Kisor, a parcel in Fayette Township, $127,000.
Jennifer L. Kendall et al to RTD Realty LLC, five parcels in Chesapeake, $480,000.
U.S. Bank National Association to Brian David, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $15,000.
Brenda and James Gallian to Frank S. and Samantha J. Gallian, 5.02 acres in Perry Township, $140,000.
Malinda K. McCoy to Anna M. Markel, two parcels in Coal Grove, $39,000.
Fondalene Alfrey to James L. Hieronimus, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $18,000.
U.S. Bank National Association to William T. Bare, two parcels in Rome Township, $19,500.
Ashley Heighton to Michael T. Kingery et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $123,000.
Abby S. Francis to Natelie Erienwein, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $195,000.