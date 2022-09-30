LAND TRANSFERS
n Tanna S. Barber to Leland M. Rose, two parcels in Lawrence Township, $6,500.
n Lori L. Strosnider to Melissa R. Neal, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $20,000.
n September Townes LLC to Steven L. Lucas et al, two parcels in Union Township, $165,000.
n Mark and Sharon Slaughenhoupt to William T. Nibert Jr., a parcel in Rome Township, $425,000.
n John A. and Brittany Norris to Stark Investments LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $19,000.
n Virnus S. Brafford IV et al to Christopher Fields, four parcels in Fayette Township, $127,000.
n Hai D. and Hoa Nguyen to Zachary S. Adkins et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $280,000.
n Deborah Clark-Bolden to Jeffery B. and Barbara S. Muncy, 2.03 acres in Union Township, $18,000.
n Christopher S. and Bobbie S. Cielec to Eddie R. and Robin A. Blankenship, a parcel in Union Township, $52,387.
n Richard W. Heath II and Andrea F. Heath to Bradley T. and Laren C. Eaves, two parcels in Union Township, $145,000.
n Jerry and Margaret A. Clark to Nicholas B. Windish, a parcel in Rome Township, $195,000.
n Scott E. and Barbara A. Moore to Kevin L. and Melissa Hamilton, four parcels in Fayette Township, $380,000.
n Elizabeth J. Burcham to Nathan Hegemeyer, two parcels in Union Township, $1,000.
n Robert and Hannah Ngumire to Kerry A. Burge, a parcel in Rome Township, $160,000.
n Cody A. Murdock to Evan B. McKnight, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $95,000.
n Harold D. and Gina Depriest to Angel R. Smith, a parcel in Decatur Township, $3,000.
n Charles Bartrum to Chris Rudmann, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, $1,000.
n Dallas McCoy to Danny J. Morgan, 5.19 acres in Upper Township, $8,000.
n Randall D. and Ashlee Bazell to Patrick K. Stahl, three parcels in Coal Grove, $25,000.
n Field of Dreama Properties LLC to Camron L. Rummel, 1.15 acres in Union Township, $199,000.
n Carla J. Pierce to Stephen and Angie Walker, 3.4 acres in Windsor Township, $30,000.
n Charles J. Snead et al to Larry G. Wilson, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $27,500.
n Traci R. and Brian J. Adkins to Bradley and Laura Miller, a parcel in South Point, $5,325.
n Adam M. and Kayla R. Harris to Amy D. Doolin, a parcel in Perry Township, $167,000.
n Mitzi G. and Carl Simpkins to John C. and Linda S. Workman, two parcels in Rome Township, $187,000.
n Lucci and Daniel Durrett to Southern Land LLC, 2.49 acres in Upper Township, $130,000.
n Ronald L. Davis et al to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, a parcel in Perry Township, $176,000.