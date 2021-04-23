LAND TRANSFERS
John P. and Katie Patterson to John and Donna G. Blankenship, 10.83 acres in Lawrence Township, $50,000.
Betty L. Muncey to Carlos M. Monge et al., two parcels in Union Township, $318,500.
Patricia Burd to Leigha P. Maynard, a parcel in Rome Township, $115,000.
David A. Scott to Kimberly L. Quillen, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $144,000.
Mary E. McKee to Jess D. Zornes, a parcel in South Point, $144,000.
James W. McDowell to BB&T Properties, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $8,000.
Sylvia J. Staley to Scott Skaggs, a parcel in Perry Township, $9,000.
Greg and Trisha Holsinger to Village of South Point, a parcel in South Point, $11,000.
Estate of Bonnie Burke to Isaac Adkins, two parcels in Union Township, $99,000.
Connie L. Murdock to Bobby L. and Carolyn S. Black, a parcel in Rome Township, $10,000.
Shelby M. Cogan et al. to Keith and Donna Jarrell, two parcels in South Point, $199,900.
Mary A. Ater Estate to Jonathan Ater, 5 acres in Windsor Township, $7,000.
Jonathan Ater to Kevin and Amy Callicoat, 11.42 acres in Windsor Township, $27,000.
Douglas W. Crabtree to Preston P. and Katherine A. Paris, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $15,000.
Ronald D. Jones to Cecilia A. Hannah, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $18,000.
Paul L. Johnson to Misty Mayo, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $17,260.
Kimberly C. Frasure to Big Branch Church Inc., 1.23 acres in Union Township, $168,000.
Tam Tran to Frank Fuscardo, a parcel in Fayette Township valued at $10,310.
David L. and Sherry Spangler to Isaiah B. Haynie, 55.03 acres in Rome Township, $54,000.
Charles O. and Georgia Willis to 1122 South 4th Street LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $44,000.
Berkley R. Carrico to Connie Stephens, a parcel in Perry Township, $14,000.
Judy L. Davis to Shannon C. and Paola Litton, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $145,000.
Esther Ferguson to Angela Clarkson, a parcel in Rome Township, $80,000.
Jack A. Roe to Betty L. Muncey, two parcels in Rome Township, $259,000.
James R. Hale Jr. and Kendra J. Hale to Ashley N. McDaniel et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $251,000.
Sylvia J. Cox to Mary Howard, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $7,000.
Joann Cox to Mary Howard, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $5,000.
Connie Perry to Amy Black, 1.73 acres in Upper Township, property valued at $40,000.
Olivia M. Miller to Myra Clark, 2.02 acres in Upper Township, property valued at $11,870.
Fondalene Alfrey to Jonathan E. and Melissa D. Jarrell, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $141,000.