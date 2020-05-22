Essential reporting in volatile times.

Lana B. Spears to Carroll E. and Patricia D. Ferris, a parcel in Rome Township, $215,000.

Teresa B. Parker et al., to Jeremy D. and Kelli McDaniel, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $194,400.

Harry J. and Jill Goodman to Joshua E. and Breanna Jo Goodman, a parcel in South Point, $125,000.

Robert and George Scott to Jerry Floyd, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $12,500.

Rebecca S. Malone et al., to Mark A. and Tracey L. Phillipi, 26.27 acres in Lawrence Township, $42,000.

Jennifer E. and Stephen M. Murray to Kevin R. and Melissa D. Woodall, two parcels in Union Township, $122,000.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., to Desiree J. Moore, a parcel in Coal Grove, $45,684.50.

John H. Jenkins to Allen and Mary A. Watts, a parcel in Fayette Township, $228,000.

Dwain J. Tackett et al., to MidFirst Bank, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $37,334.

Wilda N. Belcher et al., to David T. and Rita D. Miller, two parcels in South Point, $115,000.

Gregory R. Boyer to Greg D. and Vivian C. McCarthey, 3.24 acres in Lawrence Township, $27,500.

Liberty Bank to BB&T Properties, LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $43,000.

Paul and Tracey Dale to David Fields, a parcel in Perry Township, $9,500.

Wilma J. Jones to BB&T Properties LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $4,000.

Randall K. Taylor et al., to Randall K. and Jennifer W. Taylor, 2.83 acres in Fayette Township, $187,660.

James S. and Angela S. Decker to Timothy Crager Jr. et al., two parcels in South Point, $199,900.

The Marshall University Foundation Inc., to Phillip A. Butcher, a parcel in Union Township, $50,000.

Kristin Devaney to Betty J. Chapman et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $140,000.

ESC Real Estate LLC to Tracy Bunch, 1.8 acres in Rome Township, $300,000.

Will A. and Julie A. Wheeler to First Guaranty Mortgage Corp, 1.61 acres in Decatur Township, $24,700.

Lawrence Economic Development Corporation to Trustees of Huntington Lodge 313, BPOE, two parcels in Chesapeake, $175,000.

John E. Allen et al., to PNC Bank, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $52,200.

Nathaniel Sowards et al. to Chere D. Roy, a parcel in Union Township, $95,000.

Michael K. and Donna L. Whitley to Thayer J. Flynn et al., a parcel in Union Township, $108,300.

Carolyn K. and Gary L. Martin to Carl Cochran Jr. et al., four parcels in Lawrence Township, $114,424.

Bruceco Rental Properties LLC. to Thomas and Janet Arthur, a parcel in Rome Township, $20,000.

Roger D. and Shirley J. Legg to Renee Dingess, a parcel in Windsor Township, $4,500.

Richard D. Clark et al., to Justin Hayes et al., three parcels in Union Township; $125,000

Darren Dusenbery to Alexis J. Patterson, a parcel in Rome Township,$136,000.

Danny J. Morgan to Randall E. and Diana L. Wise, two parcels in Coal Grove, $15,000.

Deborah A. Joyce to Todd F. Frazer, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $120,000.

Trustees of the Kiser Family Trust to Timothy Leach, two parcels in Perry Township, $65,000.

George A. Smith Jr. to Emily L. and Brandon K. Ferguson, two parcels in Union Township, $138,000.

H. Daniel Weed to Joni C. Piper et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $37,000.

Ermal D. Marcum et al., to Tracy Blanton, a parcel in Coal Grove, $78,000.

Riley Development Co., to Dava LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $175,000.

Christopher Malone to Randall E. Wise II and Savannah W. Wise, a parcel in Perry Township, property valued at $5,600.

Vickie Powell to Levi and Lydia Hostetter, 55.97 acres in Mason Township, $90,000.

