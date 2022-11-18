LAND TRANSFERS
Paela Bayliss et al to Makers Market on Vernon LLC, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $30,000.
Don J. Spires to Daniel Smith, a parcel in Upper Township, $255,000.
Tracy L. West to Kayden Nicely, two parcels in Union Township, $10,000.
Robert M. and Joan Davidson to Chad Rule, three parcels in Proctorville, $40,000.
Kevin and Tonya Keefer to Christina M. McAlister, three parcels in Chesapeake, $245,000.
Michael G. Finley to Deborah G. Harris et al, four parcels in Fayette Township, $1,285.
Dianna L. Gallion to Dayton J. and Jaime M. Casto, 1.38 acres in Union Township, $14,500.
Christine Moore to ACS Investment Properties LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $75,000.
Carrie L. Childers to Ellesa K. Eplin, two parcels in Proctorville, $185,000.
Jeffery A. Hamilton to LCR Holdings LLC, a parcel in Coal Grove, $8,500.
Bradley A. Bear to Joshua L. Noe, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $33,800.
Jacob Bruce to Terry A. and Cheryl A. Dalton, a parcel in Aid Township, $31,000.
Patricia G. Woody to James and Kathy Lundy, a parcel in Union Township, $29,000.
Larry D. Miller et al to Carl B. and Marsha Clark, a parcel in Aid Township, $255,000.
Scott Hutchinson Enterprises Inc. to FS South Point OH LLC, $578,931.
Melissa Meade to Leonard E. Pack, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $2,500.
Kenneth B. Preston to Thomas G. Armstrong et al, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $34,000.
Joseph T. Waller to James and Donna Reynolds, a parcel in Coal Grove, $123,600.
Matthew A. and Lynn M. Childers to SkyOx LLC, two parcels in Perry Township, $50,000.
Linda M. and William J. McClellan to Joe Vance, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $124,000.
Paulette R. and Donald Klaiber to Carol A. Isaacs, a parcel in Perry Township, $196,000.
Joseph T. Waller to James B. and Donna J. Reynolds, a parcel in Upper Township, $56,970.
David G. and Sandra Henderson to David G. Henderson II, a parcel in Union Township, $545,570.
MVB Bank Inc., to McGuire Properties LLC, a parcel in Township, $104,500.
MVB Bank Inc., to Caden B. McComas et al, two parcels in Union Township, $34,100.
Jack R. and Joyce A. Burcham to Sandusky Investments LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $265,000.
Steven R. and Melinda Mays to Ironton and Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization, a parcel in Upper Township, $70,000.
Randy Kelley to Orlyn D. and Kimberly S. Kelley, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $137,420.
Jason and Jamie L. Stapleton to Andrew Ittig, two parcels in Union Township, $127,500.