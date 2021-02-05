Teresa L. McClure and Donald McClure Jr. to Kevin and Samantha Pine, two parcels in Rome Township, $100,000.
Tammie Smith to Emily Cronacher, two parcels in Coal Grove, $32,000.
Vincent J. and Eileen C. Marchese to Jinju Wang and Shuzhen Chen, two parcels in Rome Township, $157,000.
Real Alternative Properties LLC to Jessica N. and Robert P. Sias, six parcels in Rome Township, $274,500.
Lorain D. Clark et al to Anthony Lewis et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $3,500.
Everett Wilson et al to Charles Pinkerman, 42 acres in Mason Township, $10,000.
Barbara J. Lewis to Sherman Dowden, four acres in Windsor Township, $25,000.
Preston Development LLC to Kelly Reffitt et al, 1.28 acres in Upper Township, $35,000.
Nicholas R. and Victoria Trent to Clifford J. Kennedy et al, 46.56 acres in Union Township, $549,000.
Estate of Everett Darling to Alexander Pate et al, two parcels in Upper Township, $20,000.
Douglas N. and Catherine A. Price to John S. and Geana M. Pannell, a parcel in South Point, $67,350.
Willard and Sherry R. Waggoner to Beatrice Claing, two parcels in Chesapeake, $190,000.
Debra Craft to Anthony W. Crisp et al, two parcels in Fayette Township, $16,000.
Garnet Cofer et al to Vera Keating, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $69,900.
Lester R. Coleman Revocable Trust to Higher Ground Properties LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $35,000.
Citibank to Gary and Brenda Black, a parcel in Union Township, $56,900.
Estate of Sarah J. Rose to Saylor Properties LLC, 274.28 acres in Mason Township, $275,000.
Catherine G. Johnson to Patrick and Tina Lewis, two parcels in Union Township, $4,057.50.
Matthew Clark to Frederick E. Ray Jr. and Lisa A. Ray, a parcel in Rome Township, $169,500.
Anthony and Mildred Lykins to Amy M. Simpson, two parcels in Coal Grove, $120,000.
Franklin and Myra Love to Brian K. and Karissa OL. Bremer, 1.52 acres in Windsor Township, property valued at $385.
Mark D. Miller to Ronald K. Moore, four parcels in Union Township, $159,500.
Michael W. Carey to Liberty Bank, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $30,400.
Delores B. Smith to Bethany D. Satterfield, a parcel in Perry Township, $50,000.
Preston Development LLC to Phillip A. Weber, 4.28 acres in Upper Township, $45,000.
Donnarene Fullerton et al to Bruner Land Co., 150.13 acres in Mason Township, $165,000.
Eliza B. Bridges to Matthew J. Kendall et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $72,000.