LAND TRANSFERS
Jill Baker to Michael I. and Kathryn L. Payne, two parcels in Perry Township, $81,000.
Margie L. and John A. Kipping Jr. to Marsha Patel et al., a parcel in Union Township, $53,610.
Kelli R. McComas et al. to Heather D. and Jonathan Murray, a parcel in Rome Township, $227,500.
David and Teressa Harper to Breanna N. Roberts, a parcel in Rome Township, $36,500.
Rainelle Elliott to Brandon D. White, a parcel in Rome Township, $185,000.
Renee R. Edwards to Belinda Trainer, two parcels in Union Township, $65,117.33.
John K. and Jeanne L. Ingles to Matthew M. Fisher, two parcels in Symmes Township, $130,000.
James and Ruth C. Kelley to Caleb and Katie Jo Holderby, a parcel in Perry Township.
Ryan A. and Esther R. Sarabia to Steven T. and Jennifer L. Gwilliams, a parcel in Rome Township, $290,000.
220 Properties Inc., to 250 Management LLC, 4.38 acres in Hamilton Township, property valued at $100.
Christina Long to Crystal D. and James W. Delong Jr., a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $85,000.
Debra S. Johnson et al to Nicholas R. and Lana B. Trent, a parcel in Rome Township, $610,000.
Lisa B. Cooke to Edward Anson, 1.83 acres in Fayette Township, $500.
Mozelle Medcall to Mark Deautremont, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $20,000.
Delores A. Pavgh to Randy S. and Regina L. Ferris, four parcels in Rome Township, $320,000.
Matthew W. and Mary E. Harris to Linda D. Hunt, four parcels in Fayette Township, $559,000.
Patricia Graham to Larry E. and Dawnetta L. Abbett, 4.56 acres in Union Township, $295,000.
Patricia Saunders to Gary D. and Heather D. Hensley, a parcel in Fayette Township ,$175,000.
Jeremy B. May to Mark Deautremont, 1.39 acres in Windsor Township, $19,500.
Casey J. McDonald to TJK Management LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $24,700.
Tresia K. Rowe, trustee, to Melinda J. Loudenberg et al, a parcel in Perry Township, $93,000.
Joyce Holder to Pamela Bradley, a parcel in Rome Township, $9,810.
Donna L. McKenzie to Christopher A. Booth, 1.06 acres in Lawrence Township, $132,500.
Patricia D. Elliott to Zachary S. and Mackenzie R. Watson, 4.78 acres in Perry Township, $103,000.
Brent A. and Gabrielle L. Ransbottom to Kyle and Ali C. Hankins, a parcel in Union Township, $325,000.
Estate of Casey Kerns to 5K Rentals LLC, four parcels in Fayette Township, $403,000.
Linda Henson to Collin Marcum et al, a parcel in Chesapeake, $156,000.
Bruce D. and Theresa A. White to Kendall Conley, 29.48 acres in Mason Township, $280,000.
Garnet V. Keeney to Adam M. Maxey, three parcels in Union Township, $5,000.
Robert L. Napier to Gordon Jackson et al, three parcels in Fayette Township, $105,000.
Teri Wade to Keith E. and Cynthia M. Charles, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $26,598.
Shawn and Opal Koster to Patrick D. Carpenter, a parcel in Perry Township, $17,598.
Richard Carter Jr. to Robert E. Pleasant Sr. and Virginia L. Pleasant, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $4,000.
Estate of Marjorie M. McKee to Charil R. Leach, a parcel in South Point, $129,900.
Earnest Perry et al to Blair F. and Cynthia D. Rorabaugh, two parcels in Rome Township, $235,000.
John R. Weber to Brandon Poe et al, two parcels in Union Township, $155,000.
Terri J. Edwards to Janet and Barry S. Lusk, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $97,500.
Paul R. and Bonnie E. Wireman to MVB Bank, 33.05 acres in Rome Township, $161,000.
Hugh A. Moore to Mark M. Riley, 2.43 acres in Fayette Township, $250,000.
Gary B. Adkins to myCumortgage LLC, a parcel in Coal Grove, $43,067.
Jacqueline S. Noble et al to Tiffany Noble, two parcels in Fayette Township, $90,000.
Mary M. Roberts to 2102 S. 6th Street Holdings LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $60,000.
Black Oak Real Estate LLC to Darren J. Sturgill, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $99,900.
Daniel and Deborah Russell to Laura E. Walker et al, two parcels in Windsor Township, $160,000.
Rick and Tammy Gue to Tiffany and Tommy J. Henson Jr., a parcel in Windsor Township, $8,500.
Hailee Koster to Amy E. Jenkins, four parcels in Coal Grove, $85,000.
Edwin L. Johnson to First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $34,000.
Roy E. Jackson to Daniel Reynolds et al, three parcels in Perry Township, $50,000.
Larry J. and Patsy L. McSweeney to Hecla Water Association, a parcel in Fayette Township, $25,000.
Bruner Land Co. to Roy G. and Brenda Smith, a parcel in Washington Township, $16,900.
Bruner Land Co. to Mark W. and Aletha R. Abrams, 6.05 acres in Washington Township, $19,900.
William M. and Deanna R. Crowe to David R. and Kelsey R. Pricer, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $67,500.
Tawnya R. and Roger S. Robinson to ACS Investment Properties LLC, 4.6 acres in Lawrence Township, $61,070.
Tri-State Realty and Rentals Inc., to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, a parcel in Perry Township, $17,000.
Paul and Bambi Davidson to Christopher Davidson et al, six parcels in Hamilton Township, property valued at $60,000.
Geraldine Null to Tarah Matney et al, 1.6 acres in Windsor Township, $35,000.
Neil A. and Rachel Capper to Joshua B. and Olivia A. Legg, a parcel in Rome Township, $309,500.