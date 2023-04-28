LAND TRANSFERS
n David A. and Devon N. Cottrill to Catherine A. and Douglas N. Price Sr., two parcels in South Point, $255,000.
n Omolola B. and Adenrele A. Olojade to Thabit M. Alhalemi et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $390,000.
n Amanda Beaver to Larry and Lauren Fields, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $120,000.
n TDP Ventures LLC to Dakota Wooten, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $35,000.
n Angel R. Smith to Joshua Howard et al, a parcel in Decatur Township, $8,000.
n Garrett L. Saylor to Saylor Properties LLC, 43.14 acres in Washington Township, $125,000.
n Donald R. and Robert D. Robinson to Lawrence W. and Maria E. Whaley, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $154,000.
n Donald Cox to Jeremy D. Logsdon et al, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $10,000.
n Belinda R. and Vernon L. Turvey Jr. to Wesley A. Barnett, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $160,000.
n Michael R. Malone to James Malone, 16.91 acres in Lawrence Township, $25,000.
n Sharon L. Lavender et al to Toni L. Neal, three parcels in Ironton Annex, $122,200.
n John and Katie Patterson to Jeffrey C. and Rebecca J. Bowling, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $182,000.
n Charles E. and Lois J. McCormick to JLC Holdings LLC, two parcels in Coal Grove, $39,550.
n Leona Cartmell to Sarah A. Watkins, two parcels in Coal Grove, $80,660.
n Alfreda W. Graham to Bobby Lester, a parcel in Fayette Township, $144,900.
n The United States of America to Kevin Jeffries, a parcel in Union Township, $260,125.
n James and Kelli D. Sturgill to Isaiah Forsyth-Smith, two parcels in Lawrence Township, $120,000.
n Loretta McComas to Samuel Robinson, a parcel in Union Township, $23,567.
n Nettie McClain to Cathy S. Lintz, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $78,000.
n Randy Mullins to Mike and Leigh A. Wheeler, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $20,000.
n Mike and Leigh A. Wheeler to Sara M. Brocato, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $16,000.
n Lexington Residential LLC to Syndicate Labs LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $72,500.
n Sherrill Stevens et al to Sandusky Investors LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $185,000.
