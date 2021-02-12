The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LAND TRANSFERS

Teresa A. Keefe to Nicholas and Paige Hale, a parcel in South Point, $124,000.

Estate of Casey Kerns to Audrey A. Stormes et al., a parcel in South Point, $314,500.

Melissa A. Parsons to Laura M. Adkins, three parcels in Rome Township, $141,000.

Lorraine Jackson to Lorrie L. Stephens, a parcel in Perry Township, $96,000.

Margaret A. Mays to KCX Enterprises LLC, two parcels in Rome Township, $60,000.

Delores A. Sloan to Caleb and Shaina Newman, two parcels in Upper Township, $240,000.

Larry D. and Bernice Carter to Timothy J. Pendleton-Cowasr, a parcel in Union Township, $137,500.

Estate of Frank R. Atkinson Jr. to Joshua M. and LuAnn Scarberry, two parcels in Rome Township, $149,900.

Beverly Geer et al. to Bryan Stamper, two parcels in Upper Township, $24,000.

Caleb J. and Shaina Newman to Shawn C. and Jodi L. Smith, a parcel in South Point, $140,000.

The Brooks Family Trust to Joshua D. Tibbets, a parcel in Fayette Township, $110,000.

Roger D. and Danielle N. Joseph to Christopher Webb, 8.48 acres in Lawrence Township, $185,000.

Bruner Land Co. to Bryan Brooks et al, 9.24 acres in Washington Township, $23,900.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Jean M. Desiree, a parcel in Coal Grove, $45,684.50.

Roger D. Miller to Thomas Holbrook, 22.15 acres in Decatur Township, $100,000.

Latoya N. Lewis et al to Ethan Preston, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $112,000.

Thomas Lake to Carol J. Meadows, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $5,000.

Christopher Smith and Jillian R. Queen-Smith to Christopher D. Smith, a parcel in South Point, $146,000.

Jacob A. and Savannah J. Johnson to Larry D. Miller II et al, a parcel in Aid Township, $210,000.

Trent A. and Valerie L. Evans to Kent A. and Debra A. Brown, 13.04 acres in Fayette Township, $26,000.

Ohio Land Realty LLC. and L&L Excavating & Land Clearing LLC, three parcels in Lawrence and Windsor Townships, $230,000.

Preston Development LLC to Catherine C. and Travis W. Wagner, 13.68 acres in Upper Township, $60,000.

Black Oak Real Estate LLC to William A. Roberts, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $102,480.

John D. Baker to Charla J. Clyse, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $55,000.

Estate of James R. Roe to Erin Bounda, two parcels in Rome Township, $101,000.

Stuart and Sherri Price to Donald R. and Julie L. Collins, two acres in Rome Township, $296,500.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.