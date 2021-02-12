LAND TRANSFERS
Teresa A. Keefe to Nicholas and Paige Hale, a parcel in South Point, $124,000.
Estate of Casey Kerns to Audrey A. Stormes et al., a parcel in South Point, $314,500.
Melissa A. Parsons to Laura M. Adkins, three parcels in Rome Township, $141,000.
Lorraine Jackson to Lorrie L. Stephens, a parcel in Perry Township, $96,000.
Margaret A. Mays to KCX Enterprises LLC, two parcels in Rome Township, $60,000.
Delores A. Sloan to Caleb and Shaina Newman, two parcels in Upper Township, $240,000.
Larry D. and Bernice Carter to Timothy J. Pendleton-Cowasr, a parcel in Union Township, $137,500.
Estate of Frank R. Atkinson Jr. to Joshua M. and LuAnn Scarberry, two parcels in Rome Township, $149,900.
Beverly Geer et al. to Bryan Stamper, two parcels in Upper Township, $24,000.
Caleb J. and Shaina Newman to Shawn C. and Jodi L. Smith, a parcel in South Point, $140,000.
The Brooks Family Trust to Joshua D. Tibbets, a parcel in Fayette Township, $110,000.
Roger D. and Danielle N. Joseph to Christopher Webb, 8.48 acres in Lawrence Township, $185,000.
Bruner Land Co. to Bryan Brooks et al, 9.24 acres in Washington Township, $23,900.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Jean M. Desiree, a parcel in Coal Grove, $45,684.50.
Roger D. Miller to Thomas Holbrook, 22.15 acres in Decatur Township, $100,000.
Latoya N. Lewis et al to Ethan Preston, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $112,000.
Thomas Lake to Carol J. Meadows, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $5,000.
Christopher Smith and Jillian R. Queen-Smith to Christopher D. Smith, a parcel in South Point, $146,000.
Jacob A. and Savannah J. Johnson to Larry D. Miller II et al, a parcel in Aid Township, $210,000.
Trent A. and Valerie L. Evans to Kent A. and Debra A. Brown, 13.04 acres in Fayette Township, $26,000.
Ohio Land Realty LLC. and L&L Excavating & Land Clearing LLC, three parcels in Lawrence and Windsor Townships, $230,000.
Preston Development LLC to Catherine C. and Travis W. Wagner, 13.68 acres in Upper Township, $60,000.
Black Oak Real Estate LLC to William A. Roberts, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $102,480.
John D. Baker to Charla J. Clyse, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $55,000.
Estate of James R. Roe to Erin Bounda, two parcels in Rome Township, $101,000.
Stuart and Sherri Price to Donald R. and Julie L. Collins, two acres in Rome Township, $296,500.