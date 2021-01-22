MARRIAGE LICENSES
Shad Michael Vonville, 44, and Susan Courtney Cremeans, 30, Proctorville.
Justin Lee Bailey, 32, and Chastity Lynn Scarberry, 23, Lawrence County.
Chad Alan Bledsoe, 27, Salt Rock, and Renia Briohlm Dedrick, 32, South Point.
Brandon Keith Bazell, 31, and Brooke Taylor Hale, 26, Coal Grove.
Jeremy Michael Cheesman, 41, and Tiffanie Ne’Cole Williamson, 43, South Point.
Joshua Golsby, 28, and Mileena Maria Jean Gipson, 22, Lawrence County.
Brandon James Ruble, 33, and Ashley Elizabeth McMaster, 28, Lawrence County.
Christopher Von Willets, 45, Kitts Hill, and Rebekah L. Harless, 30, Ironton.
Julie A. Bloomfield, 32, and Crissy R. Elliott, 40, Proctorville.
LAND TRANSFERS
Robin and Teresa Sanders to Andrew M. and Sarah Katherine-Courtney Foster, 151.91 acres in Lawrence Township, $165,000.
Michael and Lucy Burke to Kenneth and Connie Preston, two parcels in South Point, $28,000.
Mary and Matthew Taylor to Christopher T. and Sarah J. Call, 1.07 acres in Union Township, $25,000.
John H. and Patricia A. Kelley to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, four parcels in Union Township, $100,000.
Amy L. Huff to Robert C. and Ashley E. Jones, a parcel in Union Township, $155,000.
Barbara Clay to James Carey, 2.5 acres in Coal Grove, $40,000.
John and Debbie Easterling to Shelter Haus Group LLC, 126.74 acres in Aid Township, $180,000.
Jacalyn S. Rister to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 1.02 acres in Washington Township, $50,334.
Mary S. McComas to Paul Coswar et al, a parcel in Union Township, $205,000.
Paul R. and Sharron Y. Owens to Adrian D. Casella, a parcel in Rome Township, $20,000.
Jennifer and Richard J. Chapman to Brian R. and Shawna L. Mick, three parcels in Union Township, $207,500.