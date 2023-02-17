LAND TRANSFERS
Talbot Creek LLC to David H. and Vicki L. Rotter, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $320,000.
Catherine J. and Fred F. Sisler Jr. to Sandra Sisler et al, a parcel in Upper Township, property valued at $10,100.
David J. Ashworth to Stephen B. Wells, a parcel in Fayette Township, $150,000.
William G. and Linda L. Fox to Dean and Sherry A. Prince, 11.34 acres in Lawrence and Aid townships, $25,000.
Shawn D. and Lisa N. Runnels to Adam Phillips, a parcel in South Point, $127,720.
Alexis Holycross to Keith A. Washburn, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, property valued at $52,020.
James Stamper to Debra Bowe, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $100,000.
Jake E. and Shelby M. Cogan to Cecil A. Walls, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $220,000.
Stephen H. and Katherine Thompson to Darin M. and Amanda K. Abbott, a parcel in Upper Township, $68,000.
Estate of Jack F. Wheeler to Eric and Cheryl Rawlins, a parcel in South Point, $90,000.
Jody Carey to Jerry Wilson, a parcel in Coal Grove, $10,000.
Richard A. and Denise D. Reed to Patrick T. Raines et al, 273.85 parcels in Mason Township, $265,000.
Susan K. Scior et al to Matthew R. and Jamie E. Frazer, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $185,000.
Rosaline Crum to James K. Blankenship, 3.43 acres in Union Township, $35,000.
Heather J. Smethurst to Charles A. Niece, a parcel in Union Township, $25,000.
Charles A. Niece to Charles Niece, 13 parcels in Union Township, $169,000.
Estate of Una F. Chaney to Dianne and Terry M. Myers, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $154,500.
