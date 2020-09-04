Essential reporting in volatile times.

Andrew F. Veitch et al. to Sharon A. Ferrell, two parcels in Rome Township, $280,000.

Charles W. Emerick to Timothy R. Reynolds et al., two parcels in Rome Township, $111,000.

Kimberly D. Wells to Damon Williamson, 50.37 acres in Union Township, $370,000.

Richard T. and Mary B. Davidson to Stanley G. Guertal, a parcel in Fayette Township, $345,000.

Brenda Stewart to Rodney L. and Ginny L. Dunfee, a parcel in Rome Township, $113,500.

Stephanie Stamper to Matthew A. and Brittany K. Dalton, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $60,000.

Timothy D. Adkins to Brian and Alice Cade, a parcel in Union Township, $55,000.

Walter L. and Brenda Plumley to Angela N. Aldridge, a parcel in Union Township, $20,000.

Michelle Gullett to John R. and Julie A. Horn, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $18,000.

Lisa M. Haynes to Summer C. Shafer, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $19,500.

Christina L. and Todd Drown to Caleb and Letitia Moore, two parcels in Windsor Township, $130,000.

Donald and Karen Simmons to Andrew G. and Erica Jenkins, four parcels in Perry Township, $30,000.

Ryan M. McClellan et al. to Jason A. and Kyra E. Blankenship, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $95,000.

Timothy Hayes et al. to Andrew C. Pittman, two parcels in Rome Township, $192,000.

Patricia Jordan to Harlan Wade Properties LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $45,000.

Estate of Nancy E. Nickolich to Whirlwind Homes LLC, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $73,000.

Emory Martin to Jimmy and Candice Blanton, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $7,000.

Mina Ellis to Larry “Butch” Ellis, 4.26 acres in Windsor Township, $20,000.

William Smoot to Esmond C. Roach, a parcel in Union Township, $1,000.

Deron B. and Kimberly Carrico to Clyde and Frances K. Carter, a parcel in South Point, $126,000.

Janice E. Sammons to Brian D. and Brenda Roach, one acres in Lawrence Township, $22,000.

Steven C. and Mary T. Blair to Larry Keating, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $40,000.

Ronald K. and Erica L. Thomas to Shawn P. and Danielle R. Adkins, 1 acre in Rome Township, $375,000.

John R. and Julie Horn to Brittany Malone et al., a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $43,000.

Pepper L. and Matthew J. Bailey to Kenneth Coburn, et al., 1.25 acres in Upper Township, $197,500.

U.S. Bank Trust to Skyox LLC, two parcels in Perry Township, $40,000.

Perry Brock et al. to Levi T. Smith, 2.36 acres in Union Township, $15,000.

Jesse Boles to Arnold E. Clark, 1.47 acres in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $9,840.

Jesse A. Boles et al. to Arnold Clark, 45.15 acres in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $38,433.33.

Edwin C. Ferrell to Paula G. Dilley et al., a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $57,175.

Jack and Mary A. Howard to Kevin and Kimberly Wells, a parcel in Union Township, $325,000.

Michael Kazee to Lindsey Kazee et al., two parcels in Rome Township, $191,500.

Ryan and Carrie Townsent to Mark A. and Haylia N. Roby, five parcels in Upper Township, $134,000.

William R. and Shirley M. Burks to Bentley A. and Tammy E. Kerns, two parcels in Hamilton Township, $40,000.

Donna J. Triplett to Donna Scarberry, 19.76 acres in Union Township, $70,000.

David K. and Lorraine E. Malone to Jordan T. and Roger L. McCarty, 10.84 acres in Lawrence Township, $198,000.

Park Avenue Development LLC to Pepper L. Bailey, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $132,500.

