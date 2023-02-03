LAND TRANSFERS
Estate of Charles R. Abbott to Henry E. Wilson et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $24,200.
Darrin A. and Michele M. Black to CTC County Road Residences LLC, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $125,000.
Susan L. Henthorn to Zachary Browning et al, two parcels in Fayette Township, $145,000.
Gary Riley, executor, to Brian M. and Cindy J. Root, two parcels in Proctorville, $78,000.
Malynda G. and Charles W. Blakeman Jr., to Julie Crawford, a parcel in Aid Township, $67,524.
Jerry and Teena Adkins to Cheryl Hurley, a parcel in Proctorville, $89,700.
Carol A. Channels to John L. Mitchell et al, a parcel in Aid Township, $27,500.
Harlan R. Willis to Yvonne D. Sinnott, four parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $100,000.
Michael F. Clay et al to Clay Investments LLC, five parcels in Perry Township, $70,000.
Charles A. and Kathleen J. Niece to Colena Mercer, 39.25 acres in Union Township, $70,000.
Benjamin T. and Jessica M. Johnson to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $24,934.
Mary T. and Stephen C. Blair to Jessica E. and Casey R. Mace, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $175,000.
Kenton R. and Gretta M. Jordan to Elbert R. Ross, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, property valued at $16,500.
Andrea D. and Christopher A. Jones to James R. and Mary A. Lucas, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $82,000.
Nancy J. Roach to Linda and Donald Bowman, a parcel in Fayette Township, $190,000.
Sherrill R. Adkins Trust et al to Billy R. and Summer L. Back, seven parcels in Mason Township, $241,500.
Evan R. Herrell et al to Jordan and Jessica Perkins, a parcel in Union Township, $300,000.
