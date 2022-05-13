LAND TRANSFERS
Aaron M. and Hannah L. Withrow to Mandie A. Ronk, two parcels in Rome Township, $191,000.
Jessica and Charles Minard to Nathan and Trisha Graves, two parcels in Fayette Township, $439,000.
Arthur and Alaisha Daniels to Paul M. and Amber Tackett, a parcel in Windsor Township, $92,000.
Jesse and Mary E. Adkins to Brianne Taylor, two parcels in Fayette Township, $145,000.
James Laber et al to W. Mack Anderson et al, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $80,000.
Jody Locey to Carolyn and Jeffry Richmond, a parcel in Rome Township, property valued at $100,000.
Kathy J. Kratzenbert to The Ironton Partners LLC, five parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $225,000.
Nathan A. Graves et al to Christopher A. and Michelle Burgess, a parcel in Union Township, $160,000.
Rose Sutton to Michael and Tina Christian, a parcel in Union Township, $4,194.89.
Tabitha Fulks to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, a parcel in South Point, $51,534.
Nancy Owens to HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $58,000.
Ada C. Maynard to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., three parcels in Perry Township, $16,000.
TAK Contracting Inc., to Aaron and Emily Firzpatrick, 3.75 acres in Upper Township, $55,000.
Marie Douglas to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $22,067.
David C. and Jennifer L. Johnson to Michael L. and Heather N. Johnson, 3.6 acres in Decatur Township, $20,000.
Laura B. Sims to Michael R. and Sherri L. Kincaid, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $10,500.
Maxine C. Lewis to Kimberly McGuire, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $135,000.
William T. and Dottie Bare to Stephanie and Rebecca Davis, two parcels in Rome Township, $129,900.
Forrest D. Floyd to Brandon C. Gool, 1.22 acres in Mason Township, $37,000.
Casey W. Baker to Terry J. Wails, a parcel in Rome Township, $50,000.
Josiah L. and Chelsea B. Brown to Patricia and Timothy A. Cornwell, 1.49 acres in Rome Township, $198,500.
Kirt T. Miller to George Thacker, a parcel in Union Township, $155,000.
Mark A. and Kathy D. Jerasonek to Tammy and Arnold K. Bailey, a parcel in Fayette Township, $130,000.
Ted W. Ewing Jr. et al to Brandy G. Sturgill, 52.25 acres in Elizabeth Township, $306,000.
Nancy Friend to Kevin A. McKenzie, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $87,000.
Doris L. Hesson to Catherine L. Donahoe, a parcel in Union Township, $228,000.
Taylor S. Finley to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., 1.01 acres in Fayette Township, $16,867.
Timothy R. Bentley et al to Anita K. Swartzwelder, three parcels in Coal Grove, $54,000.
Charles White to U.S. Bank et al, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $86,534.
Con-Way Central Express Inc. to Casa Grande Inc., a parcel in Fayette Township, $52,000.
Roy D. Miller to Michael L. Young, three parcels in Rome Township, $205,000.
Benjamin C. Galloway III to Debra L. Piersol, 77.34 acres in Aid Township, $158,000.
John E. and Angela D. Brooks to LJT Holdings LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $30,000.
Leona J. Cartmell to JTR, Investment Properties LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $72,000.
Larry J. Smith, executor of the Estate of James R. Smith, to Randall L. and Sonya L. Alberts, a parcel in Rome Township, $19,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, to Tracy Barniz, a parcel in Rome Township, $158,000.
Tara J. Davidson to Amy Johnson, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $155,000.
Charles L. Lambert to John M. Lambert, a parcel in Lawrence Township, property valued at $10,000.
Gary A. and Megan L. McGuire to Erin M. McGuire et al, 1.26 acres in Hamilton Township, $150,000.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., to Maximo G. Perez et al, 2.58 acres in Fayette and Union Townships, $92,000.
Wayne and Phyliss Dornon to Dianna Adkins, two parcels in Fayette Township, $220,000.
Roger F. Edwards et al to McNeill Property Development LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $64,000.
Ken R. Mays to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., a parcel in Ironton Annex, $10,000.
Kamela and Michael Bennett to Deborah Grimm, a parcel in Rome Township, $200,000.
Donald A. and Sheila A. Wright to Jeremy William Schneider, a parcel in South Point, $163,900.
Talbot Creek LLC to Erica Whitt, 1.13 acres in Elizabeth Township, $114,000.
Jeffrey K. Wright to Nancy K. Grimmett, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $191,000.
Charles P. Terkhorn to Ivan D. McFann Jr., a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $2,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to David Justin Associates LLC, a parcel in South Point, $56,000.
Alisa K. Raines to Sheri and Barry K. Nelson, a parcel in Rome Township, $139,000.
Chris E. and Alisa A. Hunter to Bantz and Kathy Stalnaker, a parcel in Union Township, $155,000.
Bradley and Laren Eaves to Bruce R. Elkins et al, a parcel in Union Township, $105,000.
James M. Cassady et al to Rockie and Norma L. Large, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $7,500.
Margaret Henderson to Edward S. and Linda S. Holmes, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, property valued at $40,000.
Kevin and Teresa Brown to Kyle and Angel Spriggs, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $360,000.
Benjamin R. and Chelsey A. Smith to Carrie M. Boyle, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $110,500.