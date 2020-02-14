James A. Hogsten to Richard and Betty Mountain, 16.52 acres in Upper Township, $38,000.
Debra D. Kitchen to Richard C. and Metty A. Mountain, two acres in Upper Township, $4,000.
Gary and Sharon M. Wood to Bobby and Marla Picklesimer, a parcel in Union Township, $45,000.
Betty J. Napier to John and Billie Wickham, a parcel in Union Township, $190,000.
Sharon K. Sheridan to Donald L. and Kelli Cade, 1.17 acres in Upper Township, $95,700.
Bruner Land Co. to Joseph D. and Rebecca F. Ford, 5.15 acres in Washington Township, $18,500.
John Kingsburg III et al. to Michael and Renae Kingsbury, two parcels in Union Township, property valued at $137,320.
Danny G. and Sarah B. Newcomb to Kenneth D. and Kisha D. Kelley, a parcel in Fayette Township, $7,500.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Jarred S. Perdue, two parcels in Rome Township, $51,000.
Ryan D. Wilson et al. to Danny R. Wilson et al., a parcel in Aid Township, $property valued at $33,730.
Garry G. and Valerie Morris to Freedom Mortgage Corp., two parcels in Fayette Township, $43,467.
Cathy E. Hamlin to Glennith E. Galloway, 20.93 acres in Union Township, $58,000.
David T. and Rita D. Miller to John C. Large, two parcels in Upper Township, $1,000.
Pete G. McClous to Truist Bank, 1.13 acres in Fayette Township, $30,067.
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office to Dustin Holschuh, a parcel in Fayette Township, $31,000.
Michael J. and Alina F. Hurley to Charles and Jennifer Philabaun, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $335,000.
David B. Brislin to James A. Mays, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $86,000.
Homer and Debbie Harmer to Brian and Alice Cade, six parcels in Aid Township, $98,000.
Jamie and Michael Mays to Joshua and Brooke Jenkins, two parcels in Lawrence Township, $124,000.
Estate of /rickeyt and Deanna Martin to Jerry and Anita Vandelinde, 138.67 acres in Upper Township, $91.500.
Joan Burns to Little Living LLC, 1.21 acres in Rome Township, $125,000.
Calvin Alston Jr. to Mark D. and Angela B. Underwood, 1.25 acres in Union Township, $45,000.
Lois E. Craddock to Charles C. and Amy R. Copley, two parcels in Fayette Township, $240,000.
Robert Scott Shafer, 57, and Robin Renee Thomas, 51, Chesapeake.
Blake Kristopher Schroder, 18, and Holli Danielle Prichard, 19, South Point.
Terry Nelson Kates, 68, and Tracy June Schneider, 58, Chesapeake.
Brian Wesley Humphrey, 31, and Ashley Nicole Dishman, 30, Proctorville.
Lawrence County Treasurer Steve Burcham vs. Walter L. Plumley, County Road 32, Chesapeake, back taxes allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Lawrence County Treasurer vs. Stairl Prince, County Road 23, Ironton, et al., back taxes allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Lawrence County Treasurer vs. Sarah JK. Rose, Township; Road 213, Scottown, et al., back taxes allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio, Dallas, Texas, vs. Loretta M. Sanders, Montgomery Avenue, Ashland, et al., back taxes allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Eagle Loan Co. of Ohio, Chesapeake, vs. Lori S. Smith, County Road 66, Proctorville, $3,081.40 plus 25 percent interest and costs allegedly due.
Jennifer Newcomb, Kitts Hill, et al. vs. Randall Stapleton, Private Drive 4460, Pedro, et al., for an unspecified amount of damages allegedly due and for a jury trial.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Brent Houck, North 3rd Street, Ironton, $982.03 plus costs allegedly due.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Danny Johnson, South 3rd Street, Ironton, $1,270.38 plus costs allegedly due.
PHH Mortgage Corp., Mount Laurel, New York, vs. Phyllis P. Pernestti, Township Road 97, Willow Wood et al., $117,200.93 plus interest interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
PennyMac Loan Servies, Moorpark, California, vs. Pamela S. Ellis, County Road 32, Chesapeake, et al., $120,629.74 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
William and Jenny Yazell, South Webster, Ohio, vs. Progressive Specialty Insurance Co., Dayton, Ohio, et al., for an unspecified amount of damages allegedly due and for a jury trial.