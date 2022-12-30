LAND TRANSFERS
Limosa LLC to Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $35,000.
Linda S. and Tim Bruce to Carlos Monge, a parcel in Union Township, $140,000.
Mark Trimble to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, two parcels in Fayette Township, $48,240.
Jennifer Bruce et al to Leigh R. Moore et al, 1.43 acres in Union Township, $320,000.
Maria E. McSweeney to Logan A. Powell, a parcel in Fayette Township, $227,000.
Ashley Runyon to Robert E. Ray, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $93,000.
Matthew A. Ross to Sydney Angel, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $131,101.36.
Larry G. Carrico estate to Tom McClure, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $65,000.
David Justin Associates LLC to Joshua K. and Lindsey D. Blevins, a parcel in South Point, $153,000.
Christopher P. Burge et al to Dylan A and Michelle D. Kaib, 28.33 acres in Rome Township, $88,500.
Rosalee J. Stephens to Madison G. Calaway, a parcel containing 21.91 acres in Rome Township, $137,000.
Michelle Ervin to Wendy R. Ervin, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $17,624.75.
Kyle P. Runyan to Precipice LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $62,100.
Ronald C. Lovins to Kelly Knapp, a parcel in Rome Township, $69,000.
Betty C. Bare to Kenneth M. Mahouchick et al, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $166,000.
Thomas M. White to Thomas M. White et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $99,810.
Anna M. Fullerton et al to Terri J. Edwards, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $150,000.
John W. and Teresa W. Campbell to Brandon C. Tomblin et al, two parcels in Union Township, $120,900.
Whitney A. and James W. Lawson to SITA 1, LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $55,000.
Michael and Erica Dray to B&D Ohio Rentals Group Inc., 4.4 acres in Elizabeth Township, $70,000.
John Warrick et al to Rebecca L. and Lee N. Augarten, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $25,000.
Dr. Charles Milem, executor, to Douglas W. Henson et al, three parcels in Fayette Township, $330,000.
Kimberly Reinhardt to U.S. Bank National Association, a parcel in Fayette Township, $49,600.
