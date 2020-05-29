LAND TRANSFERS
Lavonna and Pancake Stamper et al to Deanna L. Preston, two parcels in Upper Township, $112,000.
Deanna L. Preston to PSG Resources LLC, two parcels in Upper Township, $112,000.
Terri L. Rowe to Beth L. Rowe, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $75,000.
Diana Hieronimus to Matthew S. and Sarah D. Myers, 10 acres in Aid Township, property valued at $11,880.
Paul and Nancy K. Marcum to Dustin and Casey R. Dickess, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $45,000.
Heather and David E. Williams to Zachary V. Eales, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $145,000.
Nicole K. Lindsay to Daniel W. and Linda K. Young, a parcel in Rome Township, $112,000.
Kathryn J. Riley to Dustin B. and Emily N. Preston, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $135,000.
Michael R. Long et al to David and Amy B. Gwinn, 18.27 acres in Aid Township, $205,000.
Estate of Wanda M. Brammer to Larry and Judith B. Brammer, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $65,000.
Paul S. and Christina L. Carpenter to Misty A. Williams et al, a parcel in Upper Township, $122,500.
Stephanie D. Helms to Ashley N. McDaniel, a parcel in Union Township, $134,000.
Carl E. and Mayona Ward to Suellen M. Casto, a parcel in Union Township, $214,000.
Kristi E. and Serge Ruiz to Jessica K. Clark et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $280,500.
Sadie and Jamie Pruitt to Angela Pruitt et al, 1.4 acres in Windsor Township, property valued at $11,000.
Brenda G. Curry to Blaine and Sharon Evans, 156.66 acres in Lawrence Township, $115,000.
Bruner Land Co. to Michael Haggy II and Jennifer R. Haggy, 17.29 acres in Washington Township, $34,800.
Danny J. and Lorelei Holschuh to Isom Ooten Jr. and Sandra K. Ooten, a parcel in Rome Township, $20,000.
Sandra Webb et al to James E. and Sandra J. Taylor, a parcel in Perry Township, $142,000.
Teresa A. Keefe to Nicholas and Paige Hale, a parcel in South Point, $124,000.
Lar Capital LLC to Resolve Equity Investments LLC, 5.75 acres in Union Township, $7,500.
Louis Martin III and Courtney Martin to Ronald L. Fry, 22.29 acres in Upper Township, $140,000.
Vivian Baisden et al to Levi and Kathleen Ausmus, property valued at $30,000.
Ryan M. and Elizabeth Ryan to Allie D. Lester, 29.34 acres in Lawrence Township, $210,000.
Robert Bunker to Devon R. Hamilton, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $25,000.
Samantha J. Sycks to Benjamin P. Brooks, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $121,000.
Brandon D. and Jill B. Kirby to James T. and Rachel D. Mullen, a parcel in Rome Township, $175,000.
Jaran Bartoe to Brigette Duba, a parcel in Union Township, $122,000.
Joshua A. Pancake to Kristina and David Massie, 1.1 acres in Lawrence Township, $38,000.
C. R. Townsend Properties LLC to Tiffany N. Akers, three parcels in Coal Grove, $60,000.
James B .and Amanda Poole to Jalen Brooks, a parcel in Rome Township, $138,000.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Seth B. Parsons, a parcel in Rome Township, $6,600.
Lesli D. Burdette to 2727 S. 7th Street LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $55,000.
Dustin N. Humphrey to Doris and Walter Smith, 10.38 parcels in Lawrence Township, $205,000.