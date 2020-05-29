Essential reporting in volatile times.

LAND TRANSFERS

Lavonna and Pancake Stamper et al to Deanna L. Preston, two parcels in Upper Township, $112,000.

Deanna L. Preston to PSG Resources LLC, two parcels in Upper Township, $112,000.

Terri L. Rowe to Beth L. Rowe, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $75,000.

Diana Hieronimus to Matthew S. and Sarah D. Myers, 10 acres in Aid Township, property valued at $11,880.

Paul and Nancy K. Marcum to Dustin and Casey R. Dickess, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $45,000.

Heather and David E. Williams to Zachary V. Eales, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $145,000.

Nicole K. Lindsay to Daniel W. and Linda K. Young, a parcel in Rome Township, $112,000.

Kathryn J. Riley to Dustin B. and Emily N. Preston, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $135,000.

Michael R. Long et al to David and Amy B. Gwinn, 18.27 acres in Aid Township, $205,000.

Estate of Wanda M. Brammer to Larry and Judith B. Brammer, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $65,000.

Paul S. and Christina L. Carpenter to Misty A. Williams et al, a parcel in Upper Township, $122,500.

Stephanie D. Helms to Ashley N. McDaniel, a parcel in Union Township, $134,000.

Carl E. and Mayona Ward to Suellen M. Casto, a parcel in Union Township, $214,000.

Kristi E. and Serge Ruiz to Jessica K. Clark et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $280,500.

Sadie and Jamie Pruitt to Angela Pruitt et al, 1.4 acres in Windsor Township, property valued at $11,000.

Brenda G. Curry to Blaine and Sharon Evans, 156.66 acres in Lawrence Township, $115,000.

Bruner Land Co. to Michael Haggy II and Jennifer R. Haggy, 17.29 acres in Washington Township, $34,800.

Danny J. and Lorelei Holschuh to Isom Ooten Jr. and Sandra K. Ooten, a parcel in Rome Township, $20,000.

Sandra Webb et al to James E. and Sandra J. Taylor, a parcel in Perry Township, $142,000.

Teresa A. Keefe to Nicholas and Paige Hale, a parcel in South Point, $124,000.

Lar Capital LLC to Resolve Equity Investments LLC, 5.75 acres in Union Township, $7,500.

Louis Martin III and Courtney Martin to Ronald L. Fry, 22.29 acres in Upper Township, $140,000.

Vivian Baisden et al to Levi and Kathleen Ausmus, property valued at $30,000.

Ryan M. and Elizabeth Ryan to Allie D. Lester, 29.34 acres in Lawrence Township, $210,000.

Robert Bunker to Devon R. Hamilton, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $25,000.

Samantha J. Sycks to Benjamin P. Brooks, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $121,000.

Brandon D. and Jill B. Kirby to James T. and Rachel D. Mullen, a parcel in Rome Township, $175,000.

Jaran Bartoe to Brigette Duba, a parcel in Union Township, $122,000.

Joshua A. Pancake to Kristina and David Massie, 1.1 acres in Lawrence Township, $38,000.

C. R. Townsend Properties LLC to Tiffany N. Akers, three parcels in Coal Grove, $60,000.

James B .and Amanda Poole to Jalen Brooks, a parcel in Rome Township, $138,000.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Seth B. Parsons, a parcel in Rome Township, $6,600.

Lesli D. Burdette to 2727 S. 7th Street LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $55,000.

Dustin N. Humphrey to Doris and Walter Smith, 10.38 parcels in Lawrence Township, $205,000.

