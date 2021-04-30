The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Otto D. Graham to Wyatt and Micaela Meadows, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $50,000.

Amy J. and Christopher F. Bodmer to Paul B. Birkel, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $50,000.

Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Christopher D. Mueller, a parcel in Chesapeake, $158,000.

Lisa B Cooke to Allen W. Sligar, 11.81 acres in Perry Township, $25,000.

Gene A. and Debra K. Adams to Wayne and Nina Sharp, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $34,000.

Tri-State Property Investments LLC to Jimmy L. Worley, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $114,000.

Clyde and Joan M. Brown to McGuire Properties LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $4,500.

Community Loan Servicing LLC to Eric S. and Johnda M. Roseberry, a parcel in Coal Grove, $14,000.

Paul W. Ackison to Melissa and James J. Akers, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $40,000.

Estate of Roger Abbott to Melissa and Robert Ittig, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $24,000.

Tina M. McMaster to Michael and Jessica McMaster, a parcel in Rome Township, $85,000.

Danny R. Callicoat to Bruner Land Co., six acres in Washington Township, property valued at $13,000.

James D. and Debra S. Hayes to Nicholas and Cassandra Osofsky, a parcel in Rome Township, $114,000.

Aarons Creek Enterprises LLC to Jessica S. Williams et al., a parcel in Upper Township, $171,000.

K&B Industrial Supply to Danny Holschuh et al., two parcels in Fayette Township, $133,000.

Chad E. Stewart to Liberty Bank, a parcel in Rome Township, $32,867.

The Miller Family Trust Agreement to Doris Daniel, a parcel in Perry Township, $60,000.

Tina A. Watts to James A. and Kathy L. Beals, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $230,000.

Central Church of Christ Inc., to EEE Holdings LLC, a parcel in Chesapeake, $50,000.

Marilyn and Clifford Phillips to Nicholas and Allison Myers, four parcels in Union Township, $185,000.

John A. and Courtney I. Skeens to Brandon A. Myers, a parcel in Rome Township, $386,500.

Vernice C. Murphy to Kermit W. and Courtney Adkins, a parcel in Rome Township, $154,000.

Chad Artrip et al., to Steven J. and Emily R. Kraus, a parcel in Rome Township, $130,000.

Edwin L. and Nicole A. Graham to Kristy D. Spears, a parcel in Union Township, $220,000.

Michael R. Curtis et al., to Sean E. and Cheryl B. Adkins, a parcel in South Point, $49,648.

Preston A. Reasons to John P. and Connie S. Ramsey, two parcels in Union Township, $140,000.

The Elmer Clonch Trust to Richard A. Egbert III and Heather D. Egbert, 1.53 acres in Perry Township, $95,000.

Lonnie C. Meadows et al., to Perry J. Holliday, a parcel in Perry Township, $100,000.

Fonda L. Brett et al., to Benjamin T. Young, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $95,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.