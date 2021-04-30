Otto D. Graham to Wyatt and Micaela Meadows, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $50,000.
Amy J. and Christopher F. Bodmer to Paul B. Birkel, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $50,000.
Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Christopher D. Mueller, a parcel in Chesapeake, $158,000.
Lisa B Cooke to Allen W. Sligar, 11.81 acres in Perry Township, $25,000.
Gene A. and Debra K. Adams to Wayne and Nina Sharp, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $34,000.
Tri-State Property Investments LLC to Jimmy L. Worley, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $114,000.
Clyde and Joan M. Brown to McGuire Properties LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $4,500.
Community Loan Servicing LLC to Eric S. and Johnda M. Roseberry, a parcel in Coal Grove, $14,000.
Paul W. Ackison to Melissa and James J. Akers, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $40,000.
Estate of Roger Abbott to Melissa and Robert Ittig, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $24,000.
Tina M. McMaster to Michael and Jessica McMaster, a parcel in Rome Township, $85,000.
Danny R. Callicoat to Bruner Land Co., six acres in Washington Township, property valued at $13,000.
James D. and Debra S. Hayes to Nicholas and Cassandra Osofsky, a parcel in Rome Township, $114,000.
Aarons Creek Enterprises LLC to Jessica S. Williams et al., a parcel in Upper Township, $171,000.
K&B Industrial Supply to Danny Holschuh et al., two parcels in Fayette Township, $133,000.
Chad E. Stewart to Liberty Bank, a parcel in Rome Township, $32,867.
The Miller Family Trust Agreement to Doris Daniel, a parcel in Perry Township, $60,000.
Tina A. Watts to James A. and Kathy L. Beals, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $230,000.
Central Church of Christ Inc., to EEE Holdings LLC, a parcel in Chesapeake, $50,000.
Marilyn and Clifford Phillips to Nicholas and Allison Myers, four parcels in Union Township, $185,000.
John A. and Courtney I. Skeens to Brandon A. Myers, a parcel in Rome Township, $386,500.
Vernice C. Murphy to Kermit W. and Courtney Adkins, a parcel in Rome Township, $154,000.
Chad Artrip et al., to Steven J. and Emily R. Kraus, a parcel in Rome Township, $130,000.
Edwin L. and Nicole A. Graham to Kristy D. Spears, a parcel in Union Township, $220,000.
Michael R. Curtis et al., to Sean E. and Cheryl B. Adkins, a parcel in South Point, $49,648.
Preston A. Reasons to John P. and Connie S. Ramsey, two parcels in Union Township, $140,000.
The Elmer Clonch Trust to Richard A. Egbert III and Heather D. Egbert, 1.53 acres in Perry Township, $95,000.
Lonnie C. Meadows et al., to Perry J. Holliday, a parcel in Perry Township, $100,000.
Fonda L. Brett et al., to Benjamin T. Young, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $95,000.