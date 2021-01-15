Essential reporting in volatile times.

Charles R. and Deanna R. Williams et al. to Casey R. and Taylor R. Karn, 117 acres in Decatur Township, $90,000.

Kayla Fradd to Lisa R. Nicely, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $99,000.

Matthew E. McFann to Michelle L. McFann, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $80,000.

Kyle H. and Shelby E. Webb to Sidney L. and Meagan M. Toney, a parcel in Chesapeake, $96,000.

DGIROH001 LLC to Oak Street Investment, 1.04 acres in Elizabeth Township, $1,410.000.

Christopher and Kellie J. Roach to Robert H. and Lori Roach, 17.88 acres in Elizabeth Township, $50,000.

Connie A. Berry to R&S Real Property Holdings, 107.71 acres in Rome Township, $117,068.75.

Gregory J. and Brittany E. Linn, 2.38 acres in Upper Township, $32,500.

Gladys Snell et al. to Jaimie R. Phillips, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $110,000.

Gerald Ruggles et al. to Kelsea L. Stidham, 6.4 acres in Hamilton Township, $39,500.

Donna G. Leighty to Mark A. and Angela D. Lafon, two parcels in Union Township, $64,000.

Christopher A. and Brittany R. Crager to Allison Ferguson et al., 2298 acres in Mason Township, $190,000.

Brandon A. and Karissa D. Brandon to Danielle N. and Roger D. Joseph, 2.06 acres in Elizabeth Township, $268,000.

Larry S. and Beverly C. Smith to OLPO Inc., two parcels in Fayette Township, $19,000.

Paul E. Short Jr. and Wendy Short et al. to John and Stephanie Copley, a parcel in Rome Township, $30,000.

Mary E. Wagner to Floyd D. and Sandra J. Lucas, a parcel in Rome Township, $75,000.

Raymond L. Payne, trustee, to Mark and Jessica Bowden, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $69,000.

Robert P. and Jessica N. Sites to Charles M. Wentz, a parcel in Union Township, $169,500.

Frederick H. and Izetta J. White, a parcel in Fayette Township, $187,000.

H. Thomas Allyn to CTC Residence 213 S. 6th St., Ironton, LLC, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $110,000.

Susan L. Bowen et al. to Caitlin and Wayne Hanlin II, a parcel in Rome Township, $286,000.

Larry Holden et al. to Charles E. and Lois J. McCormick, a parcel in Fayette Township, $45,000.

Lisa R. Lucas to David L. Laber, a parcel in Perry Township, $1,750.

Roy Wileman to Randall L. and Terri Lambert, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $16,690.

Kenneth M. Shipley, trustee of the Shipley Family Trust, to Kirt R. and Haley D. Shipley, 12.17 acres in Aid Township, property valued at $298,890.

Frank L. Laber Inc., to River Cities Inspections LLC, $275,000.

Michael R. Ratliff to Danny J. Boyd Jr. and Brittany D. Boyd, five acres in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $5,000.

Black Oak Real Estate LLC to Warren B. and Christal M. Blair, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $37,500.

James D. Daniel to Shane and Michelle Nida, three parcels in Chesapeake, $186,600.

Joseph and Kristen Blankenship to Gary M. Hatfield II, a parcel in Rome Township, $175,000.

James Clay et al. to Amy Dorrell, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $72,500.

