LAND TRANSFERS
Heather and David Williams to Mark R. and Twila K. Cartmell, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $193,500.
Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 2:10 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Heather and David Williams to Mark R. and Twila K. Cartmell, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $193,500.
Eric M. Morgan to Nicole and Adam Chaffin, four parcels in Union Township, $150,000.
Kristin A. Midkiff to Jared Browning, a parcel in Rome Township, $149,000.
Estate of Billie Jo Simpson to Daniel and Destiny Lunsford, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $100,000.
Scott Hutchinson Enterprises Inc., to Lisa Lewis et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $162,000.
Penny Chaffin to Fields Excavating Inc., a parcel in Upper Township, $130,000.
Janet F. Wagoner to Josie and Dustin Christian, 1.78 acres in Windsor Township, $18,500.
Charles G. Brace III to Paul M. and Edith J. Fyffe, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $20,000.
Carolyn Webb to Andrew and Michael Foster, 31.77 acres in Lawrence Township, $74,000.
MJ Hutchinson LLC to William and Sarah Marcum, four parcels in Rome Township, $190,000.
Allison Owens to George Montgomery et al, a parcel in Perry Township, property valued at $5,976.
Joseph M. Toy to Vine Equity LLC, three parcels in Washington Township, $29,595.
Darell and Brenda Fowler to Kyle W. and Laurabeth Dishman, a parcel in Mason Township, $195,500.
Deborah B. Meehan et al to John E. Waggoner et al, 3.38 acres in Elizabeth Township, $3,500.
Larry Joe Davis to Natasha L. and Anthony J. Weaver, two parcels in Rome Township, $187,000.
Estate of Leo S. Gibbs to Victorino B. Mendez, a parcel in Fayette Township, $60,000.
Estate of Daniel W. Rapp to Edward A. Cefala Jr., a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $36,800.
Taylor E. and Jeffrey Dial II to Blaine and Sharon Evans, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $2,500.
Stephanie Myers to Blackburn & Brown Holdings LLC, a parcel in Mason Township, $40,000.
Daniel K. and Sondra Lester to Megan N. McSweeney et al, a parcel in Union Township, $245,000.
Billy J. Elkins to Lora L. Adkins, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $164,000.
Randy W. and Tamara Stanton to Michael W. and Paula Sears, two parcels in Coal Grove, $93,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.