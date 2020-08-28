Essential reporting in volatile times.

Pine Grove Development Inc. to David W. and Tina S. Ison, five parcels in Elizabeth Township, $20,000.

Mildred M. Dailey to Cassie L. Blevins, a parcel in Fayette Township, $40,000.

Shannon and Amy McCarty to Brandon L. Underhill, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $92,000.

Maureen L. Killin to Alvin W. Boyd, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $55,000.

Glenn and Carolyn Still to Allen D. and Barbara Pritchard, 3.87 acres in Lawrence Township, $280,000.

Hyatt A. Clarke et al. to Jon W. Stevens, a parcel in Coal Grove, $36,000.

Roger D. Thacker to Lorna L. Thacker, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $3,156.

2019 Castle LLC to Alex and Stephany N. Forbes, a parcel in Union Township, $4,000.

Escobedo Properties LLC to Bradley Eldred, 1.87 acres in Union Township, $20,000.

Tom C. Smith trust to Lawrence Economic Development Corp., a parcel in Chesapeake, $2,420.

Jason and Susan Duncan to Mike Gillespie, 2.73 acres in Union Township, $130,000.

Luis and Kala Escodedo to Michael A. and Sara Witt, 6.59 acres in Fayette Township, $340,000.

William M. Crowe et al. to DJT Rentals LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $65,000.

Larry R. Layman to Bo Charles Layman, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $17,820.

Jame and Joy Coffman to Jo Ellen Weber, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $85,000.

Michael J. Workman et al. to Matthew C. and Cynthia P. Hale, two parcels in Union Township, $135,000.

Daniel E. and Crystal Vance to Darren M. Brown, a parcel in Fayette Township, $175,000.

Brenda J. Chaffin to Haley Stewart, a parcel in Fayette Township, $83,000.

Sunshine Trackers Inc. to Lisa A. Holland et al., a parcel in Union Township, $95,000.

Lela G. McClintock to Kettle Investments LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $80,000.

Charles E. and Geneva Renfroe to Shelly D. Russell, 5.38 acres in Symmes Township, $35,000.

MVB Bank to Aaron Adkins, three parcels in Perry Township, $10,000.

MVB Bank to Frank and Linda Crabtree, two parcels in Perry Township, $9,250.

MVB Bank to Daniel Owens, two parcels in Union Township, $41,000.

MVB Bank to TFB Pro LLC, two parcels in Rome Township, $110,000.

MVB Bank to McGuire Properties LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $20,000.

The D. Eugene Hutchison Revocable Trust et al. to GDC Rentals, five parcels in Fayette Township, $55,000.

MVB Bank to Freddie Hayes Jr., three parcels in Proctorville, $56,000.

Scott E. Woodard to Randel Adkins, 37.14 acres in Lawrence Township, $110,000.

Glenda Hamlin et al. to Mark and Deanna Grimm, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $80,000.

Timothy R. and Katie L. Kincaid to Timothy and Tina M. Cochran, three parcels in Upper Township, $18,500.

Brenda L. and Robert L. Butler to Corey B. Christian, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, $77,539.

Bryan S. and Sara B. Blankenship to Brian and Zachary Taylor, a parcel in Proctorville, $60,000.

Herbert and Luanna S. Karlet to John P. O’Connor et al., a parcel in South Point, $152,500.

Rick and Sharon Mers to Tony R. Webb et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $310,000.

