LAND TRANSFERS
Anna L. Akers to Richard and Norma J. Salyers, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $26,625.
Larry and Connie Massie to Roy and Laura A. Wilson, a parcel in Perry Township, $62,000.
Corey D. and Tiffany Newman to David L. Hope et al, a parcel in Perry Township, $92,245.75.
David E. Rowe to Lee M. and Nancy K. Lankton, 38.88 acres in Rome Township, $27,000.
Randy R. and Teresa L. Lavender to Jennifer Conley, a parcel in Fayette Township, $90,000.
Amanda N. Cooper to Cody Canterberry et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $188,000.
Matthew and Kara Maynard to Bradley V. Engebretson, four parcels in Union Township, $219.000.
Jenni L. Carey to Bryan and Jill Johnson, a parcel in Coal Grove, $17,500.
Jarritt L. Mullins to Ellen C. and Aaron S. Fields, two parcels in Coal Grove, $20,000.
Marsha and David L. Henson et al to Phillip and Sara Viars, two parcels in Rome Township, $20,000.
Charles A. and Cathy Lucas to Charles Ferris, a parcel in Rome Township, $8,000.
Michael Shafer et al to Summer Shafer, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $15,000.
Rowena D. and James F. Ball to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., 2.61 acres in Union and Fayette Townships, $80,333.33.
Jane R. Lawless to Donald R. Robinson et al, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, property valued at $90,000.
Richard D. and Anne M. Haynes to Market Street Holdings LLC, six parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $500,000.
Lisa B. Cooke to T&D SP Properties LLC, two parcels in South Point, $13,500.
Estate of Raymond Bailey to T&D SP Properties, LLC, two parcels in South Point, $13,500.
Estate of John D. Corn to Brian M. and Cassie M. McClellan, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $61,000.
Jordyn M. Robinson to Tyler and Brittany Henderson, a parcel in Union Township, $1,500.
Harold and Brandy Bruce to John and Samantha Breeding, a parcel in Perry Township, $349,900.
Danny J. and Lorelei Holschuh to Grey Stone Properties LLC, two parcels in Rome Township, $55,000.
Francesca Karle to Pardeep and Elaine G. Kumar, a parcel in Rome Township, $37,400.
Nathaniel B. Johnson to Brooklynn M. Wilson, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $60,000.
Philip A. Rice to Philip A. Rice II, two parcels in Union Township, $22,622.91.
Mike and April Kellogg to Dakota S. Pennington et al, three parcels in Union Township, $133,000.
Carla Adkins to The Bank of New York Mellon, two parcels in Perry Township, $65,400.
Shelli Kates to Sheri Bishop, 77.08 acres in Lawrence Township, property valued at $26,000.
Sheri Bishop to Shelli Kates, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $26,000.
Willie J. and Kalynda D. Cloud to Brittany M. Cherry, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $198,500.
Bryan E. Collins to Rebekah I. McClintock, a parcel in Rome Township, $117,500.